Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist— July 25, 2018
Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program Thursday July 26 at …
Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program Thursday July 26 at 7 p.m.
Eric Hemenway, the Odawa archivist, will be at the museum to discuss the history of the Odawa tribe including the Native American removals of the 1830s.
The museum is located on the Petoskey waterfront at 100 Depot Court.
The program is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Related Articles
-
-
Boyne City Police reports July 2-8July 25, 2018
-
Boyne City holds goal-setting sessionJuly 25, 2018
-
Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic FestivalJuly 25, 2018
-
Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projectsJuly 25, 2018
Self Service Options
Weather Forecast
Past Stories
Categories
- Events (430)
- Featured (1,228)
- Free (984)
- Gazette (148)
- News (3,206)
- Notices (106)
- Obits (83)
- Photo Galleries (103)
- Region/State (326)
- Sports (64)