In The News
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 2-8
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City holds goal-setting session
July 25, 2018 - Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic Festival
July 25, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist
July 25, 2018 - Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects
July 24, 2018 - Standard and Poor’s ups Michigan economic outlook
July 24, 2018 - #465 Boyne City Gazette July 25
July 23, 2018 - Bay Harbor Arts Festival July 27-28
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
July 20, 2018 - Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry
July 19, 2018 - Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Aug. 7 primary election in Charlevoix County
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Election accuracy tests
July 19, 2018 - Jazz at Walloon event to benefit St. Michael Academy
Home / Events / Free / News / Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist

Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist

— July 25, 2018

Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program Thursday July 26 at 7 p.m.

Eric Hemenway, the Odawa archivist, will be at the museum to discuss the history of the Odawa tribe including the Native American removals of the 1830s.

The museum is located on the Petoskey waterfront at 100 Depot Court.

The program is free and open to the public.

Light refreshments will be served.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm
Wednesday
Thunderstorm
90%
Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorm
90%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
50%
Chance of Rain
Thursday Night
Chance of Rain
50%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  