Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist

Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program Thursday July 26 at …

Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program Thursday July 26 at 7 p.m.

Eric Hemenway, the Odawa archivist, will be at the museum to discuss the history of the Odawa tribe including the Native American removals of the 1830s.

The museum is located on the Petoskey waterfront at 100 Depot Court.

The program is free and open to the public.

Light refreshments will be served.