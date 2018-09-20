In The News
September 20, 2018 - LETTERS – Young people need to vote
September 20, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis
September 19, 2018 - Boyne area high school sports
September 19, 2018 - Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award
September 19, 2018 - LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?
September 19, 2018 - Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish
September 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
September 19, 2018 - Study says Medicaid expansion boosted financial health of low-income Michiganders
September 18, 2018 - #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19
September 17, 2018 - Boyne police investigating church graffiti
September 17, 2018 - Gov. Snyder says foreign investment key to Michigan success
September 17, 2018 - Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare
September 16, 2018 - U.S. Senate passes bill to update Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps
September 16, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court October oral arguments
September 13, 2018 - Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new way to explore 545,000 career openings
September 12, 2018 - Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project
September 12, 2018 - UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair
September 12, 2018 - Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids
September 12, 2018 - Boyne City goals, parking, statue discussed
Home / News / LETTERS – Young people need to vote

LETTERS – Young people need to vote

— September 20, 2018

Editor:
Despite overwhelming agreement among climate scientists that humans are causing global warming, the Trump administration refuses to accept that fact.

Instead it proposes rolling back restrictions on carbon pollution from cars and coal-fired plants.
And according to a NY Times article (9/11/18), it now plans to ease restrictions on the release of methane.
The article notes that while methane constitutes only about nine percent of atmospheric greenhouse gasses, it is about 25 percent more effective than carbon dioxide in trapping heat.
The Trump administration’s refusal to recognize and try to reduce global warming is a national disgrace.
And the worst part is that the effects of it will be meted out on our children and grandchildren.
That makes it very important for young people to vote in the November election, and to vote for people who will try to limit the harm this terrible administration is doing to our country and the rest of the world.
A recent New Yorker editorial (8/6 & 13/18) about getting out the vote noted that, in the 2014 midterm election, “the turnout among eligible voters aged 18 to 29 was 17 percent—one in six.”
How great if that statistic were 70 percent this year!
And hopefully, those voters will remember that Jack Bergman, apparently a complete Trump pawn, has also done nothing to combat global warming.
Barbara Abbott
Lake Leelanau

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
60%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday Night
Chance of a Thunderstorm
60%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  