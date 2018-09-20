LETTERS – Young people need to vote

Editor:

Despite overwhelming agreement among climate scientists that humans are causing global warming, the Trump administration …

Despite overwhelming agreement among climate scientists that humans are causing global warming, the Trump administration refuses to accept that fact.



Instead it proposes rolling back restrictions on carbon pollution from cars and coal-fired plants.

And according to a NY Times article (9/11/18), it now plans to ease restrictions on the release of methane.

The article notes that while methane constitutes only about nine percent of atmospheric greenhouse gasses, it is about 25 percent more effective than carbon dioxide in trapping heat.

The Trump administration’s refusal to recognize and try to reduce global warming is a national disgrace.

And the worst part is that the effects of it will be meted out on our children and grandchildren.

That makes it very important for young people to vote in the November election, and to vote for people who will try to limit the harm this terrible administration is doing to our country and the rest of the world.

A recent New Yorker editorial (8/6 & 13/18) about getting out the vote noted that, in the 2014 midterm election, “the turnout among eligible voters aged 18 to 29 was 17 percent—one in six.”

How great if that statistic were 70 percent this year!

And hopefully, those voters will remember that Jack Bergman, apparently a complete Trump pawn, has also done nothing to combat global warming.

Barbara Abbott

Lake Leelanau