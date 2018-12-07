LETTERS – Tunnel concerns

Too Risky

Too Risky

Editor:

Michiganders have just elected Gretchen Whitmer. Like them, she believes that Canadian-owned Line 5 is too risky for the Great Lakes and Michigan’s economy, and that it must be immediately removed.

Ignoring Michiganders’ clear mandate, Governor Snyder and the GOP legislature are attempting to prevent the shutdown of Line 5 by pushing Senate Bill 1197 into law during the current lame duck session.

This bill changes the charter of the Michigan Bridge Authority despite outcries from many past and current MBA leaders.

The MBA would now work in Enbridge’s interest to build a tunnel at the bottom of the Straits at a cost of $45 million to Michigan taxpayers.

The 65-year-old Line 5 pipelines would remain on the floor of the Mackinac Straits pumping oil through Michigan and back to Canada for at least another decade.

Enbridge profits would continue to flow while Michiganders and the Great Lakes not only remain threatened, but gain nothing but debt.

What motivates Governor Snyder and legislators to ram through SB1197?

Why risk irrevocable harm to the state and the people they were elected to represent?

Call your State Senator, State Representative, and Governor Synder today. SB1197 is NOT in Pure Michigan’s best interest.

Brenda Rusch

Traverse City