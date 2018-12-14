LETTERS – Dressed for Chill

Keeping 136 kids warm

The women of Eta Nu Charities in Boyne City are celebrating their 11th successful year of raising funds and buying winter clothing for the Boyne City Head Start, Early Learners and Boyne City Elementary school children.

The Dressed for Chill project gets underway each fall, and it would not be possible without the help of our wonderful community. They helped raise money, bought new coats, snow pants, boots, hats and gloves.

Cash donations were collected from individuals and local businesses in canisters, located in local businesses throughout Boyne City and at the Boyne City Harvest Festival and Boyne City Farmer’s Market.

We want to thank the following businesses and establishments: Local Flavor, Provisions Wine Emporium, Ace Hardware, Pat O’Brien and Associates, Boyne City Bakery, Freshwater Gallery, Boyne City Co-Op, Lake Street Pub, Forgotten Treasurers, and Mary’s of Boyne.

Community service organizations were very generous in donating to our project.

The Charlevoix County Community Foundation provided grant money from the Boyne City Rotary Club.

Knights of Columbus, Boyne Valley Lions, Boyne Valley Kiwanis, and Smelt City VFW all donated to make this a banner year.

Over 300 winter clothing items were purchased this year in local stores. Thanks so much to Petoskey J. C. Penney, Peebles, Walmart, Shoe Sensation, Bearcub Outfitters and Meijer. Sales associates in these stores are extremely helpful in advising us of the best offers knowing we are shopping for a good cause.

The Dressed for Chill committee, along with the fundraising committee, were responsible for the entire project from organizing, raising money, shopping for clothing, putting outfits together for 136 children and distributing those outfits to each child.

Special thanks to Boyne City Elementary School personnel for their assistance.

A special thanks to Denise Holmes, chairman of the Dressed for Chill project and her committee.

Barb Miller, Bedonna Perish, and Donna Parish did the majority of the shopping. Susan Coyle and Chris Redman coordinated the fundraising.

Kathe Carter and Nancy Shear were in charge of inventory. Several others coordinated outfits, packed and helped with various tasks.

Believe me, it takes a village.

A special thanks to Mike and Ralph Stowe for the use of their garage where the committee had room to sort and coordinate all of the outfits before distribution.

We also thank a number of individuals—who were angels—purchasing a whole outfit for an individual child.

All the women of Eta Nu were proud of being able to provide new winter outerwear to so many children and delighted in seeing the smiles on their faces in anticipation of enjoying winter while staying warm.

Susan Coyle

Boyne City