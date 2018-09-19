LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?

Editor:

Three of the current Hayes Township trustees have completely forgotten the original vision when they …

Many people contributed their money for the preservation of this valuable piece of property in its natural state.



Many people contributed their money for the preservation of this valuable piece of property in its natural state.

Nothing now can be further from the truth!

An excessive boat launch, a fishing pier and asphalt does not make a park.

One of these trustees has been quoted to say the entrance to it is like our “I-75,” and, “we’ll take the Oak Wilt risk,” and, “we are in over our heads with some of this stuff.”

To call this a park is a complete misnomer!

The entrance sign advertises “Boat Launch and Fishing Pier” and “Park is Closed.”

It may just be … forever!

Larry White

Hayes Township