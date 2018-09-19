In The News
September 19, 2018 - Boyne area high school sports
September 19, 2018 - Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award
September 19, 2018 - LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?
September 19, 2018 - Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish
September 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
September 19, 2018 - Study says Medicaid expansion boosted financial health of low-income Michiganders
September 18, 2018 - #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19
September 17, 2018 - Boyne police investigating church graffiti
September 17, 2018 - Gov. Snyder says foreign investment key to Michigan success
September 17, 2018 - Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare
September 16, 2018 - U.S. Senate passes bill to update Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps
September 16, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court October oral arguments
September 13, 2018 - Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new way to explore 545,000 career openings
September 12, 2018 - Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project
September 12, 2018 - UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair
September 12, 2018 - Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids
September 12, 2018 - Boyne City goals, parking, statue discussed
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new anti-fraud unit in Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services
September 12, 2018 - Cole lauds Boyne on being named Great American Main Street semifinalist
Home / News / LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?

LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?

— September 19, 2018

Editor:
Three of the current Hayes Township trustees have completely forgotten the original vision when they purchased Camp Seagull.

Many people contributed their money for the preservation of this valuable piece of property in its natural state.
Nothing now can be further from the truth!
An excessive boat launch, a fishing pier and asphalt does not make a park.
One of these trustees has been quoted to say the entrance to it is like our “I-75,” and, “we’ll take the Oak Wilt risk,” and, “we are in over our heads with some of this stuff.”
To call this a park is a complete misnomer!
The entrance sign advertises “Boat Launch and Fishing Pier” and “Park is Closed.”
It may just be … forever!
Larry White
Hayes Township

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm
Thursday
Thunderstorm
100%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday Night
Chance of a Thunderstorm
50%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
50%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  