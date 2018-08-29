LETTERS – Clean up Village of Boyne Falls Council

[1st in series]

[1st in series]

Editor:

Most of the Village of Boyne Falls Council should be recalled, especially Village President Bill Carson, his father Bill Carson Sr. and JoAnn Bell, his aunt.

For one thing this is too many relatives on this council and that is wrong.

They have always thought that they own this town and they don’t.