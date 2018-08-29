LETTERS – Boyne Falls Village Council should be repsected

[2nd in series]

[2nd in series]

Editor:

This letter is in response to a previous incendiary entry in your newspaper written by Marilyn Cousineau of Boyne Falls, which was based on her subjectively biased opinions.

She grossly exaggerated and perpetuated negative and inaccurate gossip concerning the Boyne Falls Village Council without giving all the facts.