Letter to the Editor: Stuttering awareness

National Stuttering Awareness Week begins May 7, 2018. Did you know more than three million Americans stutter? That’s more than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, and Washington, DC…combined.

One percent of your readers stutter, and up to five percent of children stutter for a time during their early developmental years.

In the spirit of spreading awareness, the most important thing you and your readers can do for someone who stutters – or for anyone you are speaking with – is listen. Listen to what they have to say rather than how they say it.

For more information, visit our website: StutteringHelp.org.

Jane Fraser

President, The Stuttering Foundation