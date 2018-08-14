In The News
LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success

— August 14, 2018

Editor:

Thank-you for making a ten year dream come true!

I have peddled the idea of a pirate festival to chambers of commerce, downtown committees, and resorts from Mackinaw to Traverse.

I am thrilled that Boyne City, where my career literally began 32 years ago, became the home of this event!

The day my long time friend Scott MacKenzie agreed to direct the festival, I knew it would be a reality, and when Cindi Malin came on board I knew it would be big.

So many others, such as my wife, Lisa, worked tirelessly to prepare for the weekend.

There has been tremendous support from the Boyne City business community and beyond!

Thanks to the City for trusting us and thanks to the Fire Dept. for sharing their space, and most of all, thanks to all the people who worked so hard and all who came out to share in the first annual Boyne City PirateFest!

Tommy Tropic

Boyne City

