LETTER – Giving thanks

— December 7, 2018
Giving Thanks
Editor:
The Committee on behalf of the Charlevoix Community Thanksgiving Dinner would like to extend a huge “Thank You” to the Charlevoix Ministerial Association and all the volunteers and donors that made this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner another success.
Because of your willingness to give of your time and talents we were able to serve approximately 250 meals.
Special thanks to the Community Reformed Church for hosting this year’s event, Screen Masters for display of the banners, the individuals who donated turkeys, Scovies, the Bergmann Center Axtion Club, and Bob Muneio, Terry Left, Paul Bradley and Shawn Bradley for preparing/delivering the turkeys, without their contribution the dinner would not be possible.
Gay Kiteley
Charlevoix

