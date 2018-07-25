Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects

Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) is now accepting proposals for its annual Community Service Project from …

Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) is now accepting proposals for its annual Community Service Project from local nonprofit organizations.

The program is now starting its eighth year as a comprehensive training experience for community members seeking to play a more active role in leadership and their communities.

The Community Service Project is an integral part of the hands-on experience of LCC participants. Each year, the class decides upon a Community Service Project which will benefit an area of Charlevoix County.

The project involves all members of the leadership class and focuses on team building, project management, and leadership skills.

Projects from past classes have included:

2012 – Community Free Clinic promotion and renovations, Boyne City

2013 – Mobi-Mats fundraising and installation at Whiting State Park

2014 – Boyne City Dog Park design and promotion, Boyne City

2015 – Parking Lot/Establishment of an entry to Nature Preserve, East Jordan

2016 – Born Learning Trails – Locations: Beaver Island, Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Charlevoix and East Jordan

2017 – Wipe Your Feet Brush Stations – Locations: Beaver Island, Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Charlevoix and East Jordan

2018 – Beetle Mania – Locations: Charlevoix, Boyne City and Walloon Lake

The deadline to submit Community Service Project ideas from local nonprofit organizations is September 1, 2018.

The LCC Class of 2018-2019 will review the proposals at their kickoff retreat on Beaver Island in September.

After selection and board approval, it is expected that the class will make their decision by mid-November.

For more information and a full description of the proposal guidelines, please visit the Leadership Charlevoix County website, www.LeadershipCharlevoixCounty.com, and click on Submit A Need.