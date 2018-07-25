In The News
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 2-8
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City holds goal-setting session
July 25, 2018 - Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic Festival
July 25, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist
July 25, 2018 - Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects
July 24, 2018 - Standard and Poor’s ups Michigan economic outlook
July 24, 2018 - #465 Boyne City Gazette July 25
July 23, 2018 - Bay Harbor Arts Festival July 27-28
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
July 20, 2018 - Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry
July 19, 2018 - Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Aug. 7 primary election in Charlevoix County
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Election accuracy tests
July 19, 2018 - Jazz at Walloon event to benefit St. Michael Academy
Home / Events / Featured / News / Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects

Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects

— July 25, 2018

Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) is now accepting proposals for its annual Community Service Project from local nonprofit organizations.

The program is now starting its eighth year as a comprehensive training experience for community members seeking to play a more active role in leadership and their communities.

 

The Community Service Project is an integral part of the hands-on experience of LCC participants. Each year, the class decides upon a Community Service Project which will benefit an area of Charlevoix County.

The project involves all members of the leadership class and focuses on team building, project management, and leadership skills.

Projects from past classes have included:

2012 – Community Free Clinic promotion and renovations, Boyne City
2013 – Mobi-Mats fundraising and installation at Whiting State Park
2014 – Boyne City Dog Park design and promotion, Boyne City
2015 – Parking Lot/Establishment of an entry to Nature Preserve, East Jordan
2016 – Born Learning Trails – Locations: Beaver Island, Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Charlevoix and East Jordan
2017 – Wipe Your Feet Brush Stations – Locations: Beaver Island, Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Charlevoix and East Jordan
2018 – Beetle Mania – Locations: Charlevoix, Boyne City and Walloon Lake

The deadline to submit Community Service Project ideas from local nonprofit organizations is September 1, 2018.

The LCC Class of 2018-2019 will review the proposals at their kickoff retreat on Beaver Island in September.

After selection and board approval, it is expected that the class will make their decision by mid-November.

For more information and a full description of the proposal guidelines, please visit the Leadership Charlevoix County website, www.LeadershipCharlevoixCounty.com, and click on Submit A Need.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm
Wednesday
Thunderstorm
90%
Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorm
90%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
50%
Chance of Rain
Thursday Night
Chance of Rain
50%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  