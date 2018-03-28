Leadership Charlevoix County hosts euchre tourney for eco-fundraiser

The goal of the project is to control the spread of the invasive species Purple Loosestrife, which is infesting our beautiful waterways in Charlevoix County.

This fun night of euchre and Beatles music on vinyl will help raise money for the LCC 2018 class project “Beetle Mania.”

