New Leadership Charlevoix County Class— August 28, 2018
Leadership Charlevoix County has announced the members of its 2018-2019 class.
The program is entering its eighth year as a comprehensive training experience for community members seeking to play a more active role in leadership and their communities.
The program creates community awareness, networking opportunities, and focuses on leadership skill development through an educational and hands-on curriculum.
The 16-member class started with an orientation meeting at Boyne Mountain Resort, where they met each other and potential mentors.
Their first class session is a two-day overnight retreat to Beaver Island on September 9-10, followed by one all-day class every month until graduation in May 2019.
THIS YEAR’S CLASS is a diverse group of emerging leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds, locations and industries:
• Lonnie Allen, Charlevoix Courier
• Allyssa Brooks, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
• Caitlin Cole, Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce
• Megan DeHoog, Planned Parenthood of Michigan
• Jill Dipert, Charlevoix Wear
• Tricia Drenth, Health Department of Northwest Michigan
• Elise Freed, Kecia Freed Design
• Heidi Hanson, Boyne Mountain Resort
• Regina Inman, Grandvue Medical Care Facility
• Missy Jollette, Boyne City Main Street/Farmers Market
• Barb Loper, EJ
• Jeanne Marriott, Hospice of Northwest Michigan
• Meghan Meyer, Jordan Valley EMS Authority
• Sheri Shepard, Commission on Aging
• Jeff VanHove, North Harbor Real Estate
• Alexa Wright, Boyne District Library
Leadership Charlevoix County is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was founded by the Charlevoix, Boyne City and East Jordan Chambers of Commerce.
For more information, call any of the sponsoring chambers or visit www.leadershipcharlevoixcounty.com.