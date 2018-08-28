New Leadership Charlevoix County Class

The program is entering its …

Leadership Charlevoix County has announced the members of its 2018-2019 class.

The program is entering its eighth year as a comprehensive training experience for community members seeking to play a more active role in leadership and their communities.

The program creates community awareness, networking opportunities, and focuses on leadership skill development through an educational and hands-on curriculum.

The 16-member class started with an orientation meeting at Boyne Mountain Resort, where they met each other and potential mentors.

Their first class session is a two-day overnight retreat to Beaver Island on September 9-10, followed by one all-day class every month until graduation in May 2019.

THIS YEAR’S CLASS is a diverse group of emerging leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds, locations and industries:

• Lonnie Allen, Charlevoix Courier

• Allyssa Brooks, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital

• Caitlin Cole, Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce

• Megan DeHoog, Planned Parenthood of Michigan

• Jill Dipert, Charlevoix Wear

• Tricia Drenth, Health Department of Northwest Michigan

• Elise Freed, Kecia Freed Design

• Heidi Hanson, Boyne Mountain Resort

• Regina Inman, Grandvue Medical Care Facility

• Missy Jollette, Boyne City Main Street/Farmers Market

• Barb Loper, EJ

• Jeanne Marriott, Hospice of Northwest Michigan

• Meghan Meyer, Jordan Valley EMS Authority

• Sheri Shepard, Commission on Aging

• Jeff VanHove, North Harbor Real Estate

• Alexa Wright, Boyne District Library

Leadership Charlevoix County is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was founded by the Charlevoix, Boyne City and East Jordan Chambers of Commerce.

For more information, call any of the sponsoring chambers or visit www.leadershipcharlevoixcounty.com.