Lady sports leagues raise money for breast health

— July 31, 2018

The Ladies Racquet Sports, Ladies 9 hole golf, and Ladies 18 hole golf leagues at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club hosted the 12th annual Take a Swing at Cancer event on June 19 and 20.

Over 65 golfers and 30 tennis players participated to raise money for the Kathleen Jontz Breast Health Fund through McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation.

A total of $10,566 was donated from the event to help offset the costs for important breast health diagnostic tests including mammograms and to support breast cancer patients during treatment.

A special thank you to committee members Lea Smith, Sue Esser, Karen Seehausen, Birgitte Heitkamp, and Denny Green.

For more information about the Kathleen Jontz Breast Health Fund or to find out how to donate, call (231) 487-3500.

For a donation, golfers purchased “Honor Signs” which we placed at the tees. Pictured are Top left: Brian Jakeway, John Esser, Josh Nitchman, Middle left: Katie Ogden, David Smith, Penny Vokes, and Front left: Sue Esser, Lea Smith

