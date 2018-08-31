In The News
August 31, 2018 - Labor Day deals and fun facts
August 31, 2018 - Water abuse protest in Mackinaw City Sept. 1
August 31, 2018 - Dealing with anger in Asperger’s relationship
August 30, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis Aug. 22
August 30, 2018 - Boyne City Drag Races Sunday
August 30, 2018 - Michigan lifts traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend
August 30, 2018 - Sen. Peters questions sudden increases in federal spending
August 29, 2018 - Michigan Libertarians nominate candidates
August 29, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerks info
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Council rebuttal rebuttal
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Village Council should be repsected
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Clean up Village of Boyne Falls Council
August 29, 2018 - Boyne housing forum Wednesday Aug. 29
August 28, 2018 - New Leadership Charlevoix County Class
August 28, 2018 - More arguing than governing at Village of Boyne Falls Council meeting
August 28, 2018 - US-31 roadwork in Petoskey begins Sept. 4
August 28, 2018 - Mackinac Bridge Walk – what you need to know
August 28, 2018 - Humane Society flea market Saturday
August 28, 2018 - #470 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 29
August 25, 2018 - Movie Mondays at CTAC
Home / Free / News / Labor Day deals and fun facts

Labor Day deals and fun facts

— August 31, 2018

With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released two reports to celebrate the holiday weekend.

WalletHub’s Best Labor Day Deals & Sales report gives shoppers a roadmap to savings.

Its Labor Day Fun Facts report helps to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday—from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks. You can find highlights from each below.

Best Labor Day Deals & Sales CLICK HERE

  • Treadmills are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year.
  • 2018’s 10 best Labor Day deals are:
1. Whirlpool Dishwasher – 43.40% off 6. Gourmet Griddle – 25.00% off
2. Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop – 35.00% off 7. NFL Jerseys – 33.33% off
3. Realspace Leather Chair – 35.72% off 8. Insignia 32″ Smart TV – 27.78% off
4. Moto Z2 Force – 44.44% off 9. Beautyrest Mattress – 64.03% off
5. Leather Tote, Peachy Pink – 40.00% off 10. Gemini Loudspeaker Pack – 40.00% off

 

Labor Day Fun Facts CLICK HERE

  • 76% of Americans say legal immigrants are essential to the labor force.
  • 52% of Americans left a total of 705 million vacation days unused in 2017.
  • 818 hot dogs are eaten every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
  • $250+ Billion is the annual cost of worker injury and illness in the U.S.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm
Friday
Thunderstorm
40%
Thunderstorm
Friday Night
Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday Night
Chance of a Thunderstorm
30%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  