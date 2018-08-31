Labor Day deals and fun facts

With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub today …

With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released two reports to celebrate the holiday weekend.

WalletHub’s Best Labor Day Deals & Sales report gives shoppers a roadmap to savings.

Its Labor Day Fun Facts report helps to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday—from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks. You can find highlights from each below.

Best Labor Day Deals & Sales CLICK HERE

Treadmills are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year.

2018’s 10 best Labor Day deals are:

1. Whirlpool Dishwasher – 43.40% off 6. Gourmet Griddle – 25.00% off 2. Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop – 35.00% off 7. NFL Jerseys – 33.33% off 3. Realspace Leather Chair – 35.72% off 8. Insignia 32″ Smart TV – 27.78% off 4. Moto Z2 Force – 44.44% off 9. Beautyrest Mattress – 64.03% off 5. Leather Tote, Peachy Pink – 40.00% off 10. Gemini Loudspeaker Pack – 40.00% off

Labor Day Fun Facts CLICK HERE