Justin Hillard of Boyne City sentenced for MDOP, breaking and entering

Justin William Hillard, 25, Boyne City, was sentenced to 38 to 120 months in prison …

Justin William Hillard, 25, Boyne City, was sentenced to 38 to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $100,000 in restitution for crimes committed in Boyne Valley Township on July 16, 2018.

Hillard pleaded guilty on November 30, 2018 to malicious destruction of property $20,000 or more and two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a larceny.

According to an affidavit filed by police in the case, Hillard broke into two homes and an outbuilding in Boyne Valley Township in July of 2018 and in one of the homes, he destroyed or damaged fixtures, appliances and furnishings totaling $97,813.88 in damages.

In another home, he broke in and stole tools and electronics and in the outbuilding, he stole a brand new lawn mower. He was ordered to pay restitution totaling $2,113.24 related to these offenses.

No one was at home at the time of Hillard’s actions.

Police discovered Hillard was the perpetrator by lifting and processing fingerprints which were identified as Hillard’s. He lived in the same neighborhood as the homes he ransacked.

Hillard was on felony bond out of Roscommon County at the time he committed these offenses.

“This was a very serious crime where these victims not only had their property damaged or stolen, they had their peace of mind taken away and as one of the victims wrote the court, they lost their sense of safety and tranquility they felt in their home,” Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof said.

“This case was solved due to excellent police work by the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office with the spotting and collecting of evidence and interviews with the Defendant. This was an excellent team effort by Sergeant Fred Hasty, Detective Ben Speigl and Deputy Cody Wheat.”