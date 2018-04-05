In The News
April 5, 2018 - USPS urges dog owners to secure pets when accepting pacakges
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Carlton Arthur Bradley March 26, 1931 – March 23, 2018
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Leanna R, Hardy May 6, 1941 – March 27, 2018
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports March 12-25
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urged to head off future financial difficulty
April 5, 2018 - Michigan Sen. Stabenow presents legislation to lower Rx prices
April 5, 2018 - Jordan River Arts Council exhibit features clay-by-hand works
April 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Library budget hearing April 10
April 3, 2018 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Two die in Saturday’s car crash
April 3, 2018 - Michigan’s Sault int’l bridge features falcon cam
April 3, 2018 - #449 Boyne City Gazette April 4
April 3, 2018 - Veterans Affairs will build health clinic in Traverse City
April 3, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze headed to LSSU robotics tournament
March 29, 2018 - 2018 downloadable Michigan DOT construction map
March 29, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee
March 29, 2018 - OPINION: Canadian newsprint not the enemy—tariffs are
March 29, 2018 - Northern Michigan author Bob Downes’ Windigo Moon finalist for indie book award
March 29, 2018 - Boyne City Veteran Appreciation Day May 9
March 28, 2018 - More questions, concerns over Village of Boyne Falls governance
Home / Events / Free / News / Jordan River Arts Council exhibit features clay-by-hand works

Jordan River Arts Council exhibit features clay-by-hand works

— April 5, 2018

JRAC Exhibit Opening on “Handbuilding,” Creating with Clay Without a Potter’s Wheel

Opening Reception 
Sunday, April 8 from 1-4pm
Exhibit Open April 8 – April 29
Tuesday through Sunday from 1 -4 pm.

The Jordan River Arts Council opens its 2018 Season with an exhibit of vessels and sculptures created out of clay by hand without the aid of a pottery wheel.

This exciting exhibit shows us the incredible variety of form and expression potters can create using handbuilding techniques.

Some of the artists represented are Kristy Avery, Susan Barber, Rosita Gendernalik, Mary Guntzviller, Julie Kradel, Cynthia Tschudy, Barb Van Pelt, Guy Veryzer and Melissa Zelenak. We are also fortunate to have several pieces on loan from the collection of Jane Diller.

Visitors to the gallery will find a wide variety of pieces, some that are functional, some whimsical and some sculptural.

Many of the artists represented are inspired by nature: birds, animals, insects and plants emerge from the clay according to each artist’s unique techniques and visions.

Pieces are finished in a variety of ways using stains, glazes and paints. Much of the work is for sale. If you love pottery and hand work we invite you to come to this exhibit. You will love it!

The Handbuilding Exhibit runs from Sunday April 8 through Sunday April 29. The Jordan River Arts Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 -4 pm.

We are located at 301 Main Street in East Jordan.

More information about this exhibit can be obtained by calling Cynthia Tschudy at 231 544 6167.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
3:01 AM EDT on April 06, 2018
Expires:
12:00 AM EDT on April 07, 2018
Snow
Friday
Snow
80%
Overcast
Friday Night
Overcast
20%
Overcast
Saturday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  