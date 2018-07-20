Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry

More than 5 million Michigan residents now have joined the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, making …

More than 5 million Michigan residents now have joined the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, making a commitment to give the gift of life, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced this week.

“Every name is a beacon of hope for the more than 3,200 people in Michigan awaiting a life-changing transplant,” Johnson said. “I want to thank everyone who has taken a moment to make this pledge. However, we will continue to encourage people to sign up on the registry as the need continues to grow.”

“This milestone reflects the generosity of Michigan residents who want to help others by becoming organ, eye and tissue donors,” said Dorrie Dils, CEO of Gift of Life Michigan, the state’s federally designated organ and tissue recovery program. “We are proud to collaborate with the Secretary of State and other donation partners who make these life-saving, life-improving gifts possible.”

When Johnson took office in 2011, 27 percent of eligible Michigan residents had signed up. She made expanding the organ donor rolls a priority and directed staff to start asking customers if they wanted to sign up and began promoting organ donor registration throughout her branch offices.

“Eversight is thrilled more than 64 percent of Michigan residents have made the decision to join the donor registry,” said David Bosch, president of Eversight, the state’s cornea and eye tissue recovery program. “We applaud Secretary Johnson and her staff on their admirable work to make this exciting milestone a reality.”

Every donor has the ability to save up to eight lives through organ donation and improve up to 75 more through cornea and tissue donation.

Anyone can join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, regardless of age or medical history. Go to www.Michigan.gov/sos, call 866-500-5801 or visit any Secretary of State office to sign up. About 85 percent of people who sign up do so through Secretary of State offices.

For more information on organ, eye and tissue donation, visit www.giftoflifemichigan.org or www.eversightvision.org. To access some of the Secretary of State’s most popular services, visit www.ExpressSOS.com.