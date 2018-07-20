In The News
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
July 20, 2018 - Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry
July 19, 2018 - Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Aug. 7 primary election in Charlevoix County
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Election accuracy tests
July 19, 2018 - Jazz at Walloon event to benefit St. Michael Academy
July 19, 2018 - Study shows gains in jobs for Michigan students
July 19, 2018 - Boyne City Food Truck Rally Thursday July 19
July 18, 2018 - Cole challenger Frugé to hold reception in Boyne City
July 18, 2018 - Public hearings July 23-24 in TC on discrimination in schools
July 18, 2018 - Nature Lovers Discovery Camp at Raven Hill
July 18, 2018 - LETTERS – Voters must clean up Village of Boyne Falls
July 18, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports June 25 – July 1
July 17, 2018 - #464 Boyne City Gazette July 18
July 13, 2018 - M-75 resurfacing near Walloon starts July 16
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry

Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry

— July 20, 2018

More than 5 million Michigan residents now have joined the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, making a commitment to give the gift of life, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced this week.

“Every name is a beacon of hope for the more than 3,200 people in Michigan awaiting a life-changing transplant,” Johnson said. “I want to thank everyone who has taken a moment to make this pledge. However, we will continue to encourage people to sign up on the registry as the need continues to grow.”

“This milestone reflects the generosity of Michigan residents who want to help others by becoming organ, eye and tissue donors,” said Dorrie Dils, CEO of Gift of Life Michigan, the state’s federally designated organ and tissue recovery program. “We are proud to collaborate with the Secretary of State and other donation partners who make these life-saving, life-improving gifts possible.”

When Johnson took office in 2011, 27 percent of eligible Michigan residents had signed up. She made expanding the organ donor rolls a priority and directed staff to start asking customers if they wanted to sign up and began promoting organ donor registration throughout her branch offices.

“Eversight is thrilled more than 64 percent of Michigan residents have made the decision to join the donor registry,” said David Bosch, president of Eversight, the state’s cornea and eye tissue recovery program. “We applaud Secretary Johnson and her staff on their admirable work to make this exciting milestone a reality.”

Every donor has the ability to save up to eight lives through organ donation and improve up to 75 more through cornea and tissue donation.

Anyone can join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, regardless of age or medical history. Go to www.Michigan.gov/sos, call 866-500-5801 or visit any Secretary of State office to sign up. About 85 percent of people who sign up do so through Secretary of State offices.

For more information on organ, eye and tissue donation, visit www.giftoflifemichigan.org or www.eversightvision.org. To access some of the Secretary of State’s most popular services, visit www.ExpressSOS.com.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Sunday
Chance of Rain
30%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Overcast
Monday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Monday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  