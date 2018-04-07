Illegal immigration at Boyne City Lifetree Café

Growing controversy and national division surrounding immigration policy will be discussed at Lifetree Café on …

The program, titled “In the News: Illegal Immigration,”—provides an opportunity for participants to discuss the recent controversy surrounding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, or DACA for short.

“There’s no shortage of opinions surrounding the issue of illegal immigration,” says Lifetree Café director Craig Cable. “This is an hour dedicated to understanding the issue, respectfully sharing thoughts and opinions, and even hearing from someone directly affected by DACA.”

During the program, participants will have an opportunity to share their ideas to fix our nation’s immigration policy.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is in the First Presbyterian Church. 401 S. Park St., Boyne City. Use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or lifetree@fpboyne.org.