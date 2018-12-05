HUGE ESTATE SALE Dec. 6-8

Huge, Eclectic Estate Sale

Huge, Eclectic Estate Sale

December 6Th, 7Th, And 8Th

Hours: 9Am To 4Pm



9469 Shaw Rd., Williamsburg (Yuba)

Into The Woods And Over The Bridge To Yuba Creek

Vintage Farm House & Outbuildings

40 Years Of Treasures

4 Miles North Of M31 & M72 Intersection In Acme.

Look For Old Yuba School House and

Take A Sharp Left Onto Shaw Road!

Antique Swords, Painted Fishing Lures, Many Collectables, Ceramics, Furniture, Housewares, Unique Box Collection, Antique Linens, Quality Jackets And Hats, Doll House, Lamps, Glassware, Books, Commerical Photography & Art Studio Including Photos, Paintings, Tools, Equipment, Full Lab Set-Up; Drafting, Framing & Craft Supplies.

Musical? Check Out The Gulbransen Upright Piano And 1957 Guild Mark III Guitar.

Need Garden & Workshop Equipment & Tools? A Hugh Polebarn Packed With Both.

Need A Boat? 1961 Classic 15’ Thompson Boat.

Cutty Bow, Solid Lapstrake Hull, Professional Restoration On New Mahogany Transom And Prepped For Finishing. Includes 2 Vintage Chris Craft Boat Horns In Excellent Condition (Horns Collectable Value: $500 Ea.) Includes Trailer.

Plus, A Great Looking Vintage Wooden Boat In Water-Ready Condition. Classic 1957 Thompson With Original Matching 57 Johnson Outboard Motor. Well Maintained And In Great Running Condition.

Newly Varnished Mahogany Interior and Freshly Painted Lapstrake Hull And Bottom. Many Extras Including A Custom Fit Mooring Cover. Comes With 1991 Chrysler Marine Tilt Trailer.

For More Information Call: 231-676-4646