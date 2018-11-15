BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 15, 2018 - Holiday shopping, networking tonight
November 15, 2018 - NOTICE – Found items
November 15, 2018 - Boyne Christmas project helping area needy
November 15, 2018 - Michigan ranks high in apprenticeships, apprentices
November 15, 2018 - Asperger’s and the holidays

Holiday shopping, networking tonight

— November 15, 2018

Don’t miss the Water Street Plaza Open House from 6-8 p.m. tonight, Thursday Nov. 15.

Come for networking and holiday shopping at the business center located at 5 W. Main St., in Boyne City.

Check out Sage Wellness Studio and Boyne City Massage and Bodywork’s new location and experience a mini chair massage—for a donation.

Shop Upsy Daisy’s selection of unique gift items.

Purchase the gift of a Boyne City Gazette annual subscription for HALF OFF!

Learn more about the mission of Camp Quality.

Other businesses include:

  • Friggy’s Pub
  • Sozo Touch Young Living Oils
  • Pyramid of Hope Counseling
  • Center of Attention Photography
  • Sage Wellness Studio
  • Michael Gee Counseling Services
  • Da’s Desserts
  • Arbonne – Healthy Living From the Inside Out
  • Karie Lyn’s Boutique

Refreshments and desserts provided.

Photo by George Dolgikh | Pexels.com

