Holiday shopping, networking tonight

Don’t miss the Water Street Plaza Open House from 6-8 p.m. tonight, Thursday Nov. 15.

Come for networking and holiday shopping at the business center located at 5 W. Main St., in Boyne City.

Check out Sage Wellness Studio and Boyne City Massage and Bodywork’s new location and experience a mini chair massage—for a donation.

Shop Upsy Daisy’s selection of unique gift items.

Purchase the gift of a Boyne City Gazette annual subscription for HALF OFF!

Learn more about the mission of Camp Quality.

Other businesses include:

Friggy’s Pub

Sozo Touch Young Living Oils

Pyramid of Hope Counseling

Center of Attention Photography

Sage Wellness Studio

Michael Gee Counseling Services

Da’s Desserts

Arbonne – Healthy Living From the Inside Out

Karie Lyn’s Boutique

Refreshments and desserts provided.

