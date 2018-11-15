Holiday shopping, networking tonight— November 15, 2018
Don’t miss the Water Street Plaza Open House from 6-8 p.m. tonight, Thursday Nov. 15.
Come for networking and holiday shopping at the business center located at 5 W. Main St., in Boyne City.
Check out Sage Wellness Studio and Boyne City Massage and Bodywork’s new location and experience a mini chair massage—for a donation.
Shop Upsy Daisy’s selection of unique gift items.
Purchase the gift of a Boyne City Gazette annual subscription for HALF OFF!
Learn more about the mission of Camp Quality.
Other businesses include:
- Friggy’s Pub
- Sozo Touch Young Living Oils
- Pyramid of Hope Counseling
- Center of Attention Photography
- Sage Wellness Studio
- Michael Gee Counseling Services
- Da’s Desserts
- Arbonne – Healthy Living From the Inside Out
- Karie Lyn’s Boutique
Refreshments and desserts provided.
Photo by George Dolgikh | Pexels.com