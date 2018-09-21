In The News
September 21, 2018 - High winds causing power outages today
September 21, 2018 - Prosecutor warns: Threats against schools not tolerated
September 21, 2018 - Help disabled people and wounded vets go deer hunting
September 21, 2018 - CLAIMS NOTICE – Marilyn A. Brown trust agreement
September 21, 2018 - Fisheries regulations passed at Natural Resources Commission meeting
September 20, 2018 - LETTERS – Young people need to vote
September 20, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis
September 19, 2018 - Boyne area high school sports
September 19, 2018 - Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award
September 19, 2018 - LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?
September 19, 2018 - Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish
September 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
September 19, 2018 - Study says Medicaid expansion boosted financial health of low-income Michiganders
September 18, 2018 - #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19
September 17, 2018 - Boyne police investigating church graffiti
September 17, 2018 - Gov. Snyder says foreign investment key to Michigan success
September 17, 2018 - Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare
September 16, 2018 - U.S. Senate passes bill to update Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps
September 16, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court October oral arguments
September 13, 2018 - Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan
High winds causing power outages today

— September 21, 2018

UPDATE

4:15 p.m.

14,000 Great Lakes Energy members remain without power

Power was restored today to an estimated 10,150 Great Lakes Energy members as crews continue work to restore power to the remaining estimated 14,000 members.

High winds with gusts over 50 mph are responsible for widespread power line damage today that has affected Great Lakes Energy members in most of the 26 counties served by the electric cooperative.

Weather conditions are expected to continue to hamper restoration efforts as high winds with gusts up to 30 mph are predicted to continue into the night. Great Lakes Energy members whose power is not restored by 10 p.m. should make emergency arrangements if necessary for the night.

Most of the tree-related damage to power lines due to the storm is in parts of Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Lake and Otsego counties.

Great Lakes Energy members are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and also stay clear of trees and limbs hanging on the lines. Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.

2 p.m.

Great Lakes Energy members can report their power outage by calling 888-485-2537, logging into their online GLE account or using the Great Lakes Energy mobile app.

High winds with gusts over 50 mph are responsible for widespread power line damage this afternoon that has affected over 12,000 Great Lakes Energy members in 17 counties.

Most of the tree-related damage to power lines due to the storm is in parts of Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Lake and Otsego counties.

Power has been restored to an estimated 3,357 GLE members so far this afternoon.

All available crews are working to restore power to the remaining estimated 8,772 members.  Restoration progress will depend on the high winds which are not expected to subside until late this afternoon.

Great Lakes Energy members are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and also stay clear of trees and limbs hanging on the lines.

Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.

Great Lakes Energy members can report their power outage by calling 888-485-2537, logging into their online GLE account or using the Great Lakes Energy mobile app.

