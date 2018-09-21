High winds causing power outages today

UPDATE

Power was restored today to an estimated 10,150 Great Lakes Energy members as crews continue work to restore power to the remaining estimated 14,000 members.

High winds with gusts over 50 mph are responsible for widespread power line damage today that has affected Great Lakes Energy members in most of the 26 counties served by the electric cooperative.

Weather conditions are expected to continue to hamper restoration efforts as high winds with gusts up to 30 mph are predicted to continue into the night. Great Lakes Energy members whose power is not restored by 10 p.m. should make emergency arrangements if necessary for the night.

Most of the tree-related damage to power lines due to the storm is in parts of Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Lake and Otsego counties.

Great Lakes Energy members are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and also stay clear of trees and limbs hanging on the lines. Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.

2 p.m.

Great Lakes Energy members can report their power outage by calling 888-485-2537, logging into their online GLE account or using the Great Lakes Energy mobile app.

High winds with gusts over 50 mph are responsible for widespread power line damage this afternoon that has affected over 12,000 Great Lakes Energy members in 17 counties.

Most of the tree-related damage to power lines due to the storm is in parts of Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Lake and Otsego counties.

Power has been restored to an estimated 3,357 GLE members so far this afternoon.

All available crews are working to restore power to the remaining estimated 8,772 members. Restoration progress will depend on the high winds which are not expected to subside until late this afternoon.

Great Lakes Energy members are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and also stay clear of trees and limbs hanging on the lines.

Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.

Great Lakes Energy members can report their power outage by calling 888-485-2537, logging into their online GLE account or using the Great Lakes Energy mobile app.