Helping seniors and caregivers find services

The Aging & Adult Services Agency (AASA), under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announced today the release of a new resource guide, A Guide to Services for Older Adults, that is aimed at helping older adults have better access to local services to help them live at home safely and independently.

As people age, they may begin to have difficulties with daily tasks like cooking, cleaning or shopping for groceries.

When this happens, it is often family members or friends who step up to help.

When this informal support is not enough, finding services to help people continue to live at home safely is necessary to avoid institutional care.

A Guide to Services for Older Adults was created to promote knowledge of and access to services for Michigan’s older adults and family caregivers. The guide also has listings of other local, state and federal resources that are available and may be helpful depending on the person’s needs.

“Most people want to remain at home and in their community as they age,” said AASA Senior Deputy Director Richard Kline. “This resource guide was designed to help people do just that by quickly connecting them to services like Meals on Wheels, caregiver support and in-home care that can help them continue to live at home independently.”

Michigan has 16 regional area agencies on aging and nearly 1,000 providers across the state that can offer more than 40 types of free or low-cost services to older adults and the people who are caring for them. Last year, providers served more than 120,000 Michigan residents.

Visit the AASA website to download a copy of the resource guide, A Guide to Services for Older Adults.