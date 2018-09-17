In The News
September 18, 2018 - #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19
September 17, 2018 - Boyne police investigating church graffiti
September 17, 2018 - Gov. Snyder says foreign investment key to Michigan success
September 17, 2018 - Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare
September 16, 2018 - U.S. Senate passes bill to update Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps
September 16, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court October oral arguments
September 13, 2018 - Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new way to explore 545,000 career openings
September 12, 2018 - Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project
September 12, 2018 - UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair
September 12, 2018 - Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids
September 12, 2018 - Boyne City goals, parking, statue discussed
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new anti-fraud unit in Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services
September 12, 2018 - Cole lauds Boyne on being named Great American Main Street semifinalist
September 11, 2018 - Water main break in Boyne City
September 11, 2018 - #472 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 12
September 10, 2018 - Michigan tree-climbing championship in Traverse City
September 10, 2018 - Needs assessment tool for Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing
September 9, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY – Michigan road construction layoffs
September 9, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
Home / Free / News / Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare

Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare

— September 17, 2018

The state of Michigan has submitted an amended waiver to the federal government that, if approved, will allow the continuation of the Healthy Michigan Plan (HMP).

“Our Healthy Michigan program has improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of Michiganders, and I’m very proud of the success we have seen,” Snyder said. “Having health insurance allows Michiganders the ability to live independent and healthy lives, and in many cases tears down a barrier to employment.”

Failure to submit a new waiver before Oct. 1, 2018, would threaten the continuation of medical coverage for some 655,000 Michiganders, as the current waiver expires on Dec. 31, 2018.

Changes to the waiver would go into effect in the year 2020 and include an increase in cost-sharing and a continued commitment to healthy behaviors.

Additionally, concurrent to Public Act 208 of 2018, the statute that enables that existence of the HMP, is the inclusion of workforce engagement requirements that closely mirror current cash and food assistance program requirements.

These requirements will only apply to able-bodied individuals who are participating in the Healthy Michigan Plan (not all Medicaid coverage) and do not meet one of 12 statutory exemptions:

  1. Caretaker of a family member who is under the age of 6 years (only one parent at a time can be exempt regardless of the number of children)
  2. Currently receiving temporary or permanent long-term disability benefits
  3. Full-time student in a postsecondary institution or certificate program
  4. Pregnant woman
  5. Caretaker of a dependent with a disability which depends on full-time care
  6. Caretaker of an incapacitated individual (even if not a dependent of the caretaker)
  7. Meets the “Good Cause Temporary Exemption” criteria
  8. Medically frail
  9. Medical condition that results in a work limitation
  10. Incarcerated within the last 6 months
  11. Receiving unemployment benefits from the state
  12. Under 21 years of age and had previously been in foster care in Michigan

HMP was launched April 1, 2014, to extend health care benefits to eligible residents up to 133 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

A second waiver with a focus on encouraging beneficiaries to adopt healthy behaviors was submitted Sept. 1, 2015, and was approved by CMS on Dec. 17, 2015.

Approval of the amended second waiver must be granted within 12 months of submission or the Healthy Michigan Plan will end, per Public Act 208 of 2018.

For more information about the Healthy Michigan Plan or to read the complete waiver application, visit the Healthy Michigan Plan website.

