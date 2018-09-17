Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare

The state of Michigan has submitted an amended waiver to the federal government that, if …

The state of Michigan has submitted an amended waiver to the federal government that, if approved, will allow the continuation of the Healthy Michigan Plan (HMP).

“Our Healthy Michigan program has improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of Michiganders, and I’m very proud of the success we have seen,” Snyder said. “Having health insurance allows Michiganders the ability to live independent and healthy lives, and in many cases tears down a barrier to employment.”

Failure to submit a new waiver before Oct. 1, 2018, would threaten the continuation of medical coverage for some 655,000 Michiganders, as the current waiver expires on Dec. 31, 2018.

Changes to the waiver would go into effect in the year 2020 and include an increase in cost-sharing and a continued commitment to healthy behaviors.

Additionally, concurrent to Public Act 208 of 2018, the statute that enables that existence of the HMP, is the inclusion of workforce engagement requirements that closely mirror current cash and food assistance program requirements.

These requirements will only apply to able-bodied individuals who are participating in the Healthy Michigan Plan (not all Medicaid coverage) and do not meet one of 12 statutory exemptions:

Caretaker of a family member who is under the age of 6 years (only one parent at a time can be exempt regardless of the number of children) Currently receiving temporary or permanent long-term disability benefits Full-time student in a postsecondary institution or certificate program Pregnant woman Caretaker of a dependent with a disability which depends on full-time care Caretaker of an incapacitated individual (even if not a dependent of the caretaker) Meets the “Good Cause Temporary Exemption” criteria Medically frail Medical condition that results in a work limitation Incarcerated within the last 6 months Receiving unemployment benefits from the state Under 21 years of age and had previously been in foster care in Michigan

HMP was launched April 1, 2014, to extend health care benefits to eligible residents up to 133 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

A second waiver with a focus on encouraging beneficiaries to adopt healthy behaviors was submitted Sept. 1, 2015, and was approved by CMS on Dec. 17, 2015.

Approval of the amended second waiver must be granted within 12 months of submission or the Healthy Michigan Plan will end, per Public Act 208 of 2018.

For more information about the Healthy Michigan Plan or to read the complete waiver application, visit the Healthy Michigan Plan website.