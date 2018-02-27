Have coffee with Boyne City schools super Pat Little

Come for questions, comments and coffee from 8 – 9 a.m. on Friday March 2 at Boyne Country Provisions, located at 127 Water St. in Boyne City, with Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little.

The coffee is courtesy of Pat.

Join him for casual conversation about the school topic of your choice.

This event is held the first Friday of each month at a different location around Boyne City.

More information at (231) 439-8190.