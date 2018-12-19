Handel’s Messiah concert Dec. 20

Share your favorite holiday tradition with family and friends! The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra and Chorus …

Share your favorite holiday tradition with family and friends!

The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra and Chorus returns to beautiful St. Francis Xavier Church in Petoskey on December 20th at 7PM for a thrilling performance of Handel’s Messiah. (Performance at Great Lakes Center for the Arts on December 21st is sold out!). Music Director, Libor Ondras, will direct the orchestra, GLCO chorus and an outstanding quartet of soloists:

Laura Osgood Brown, soprano

A rising performer and educator with a passion for opera, art song and oratorio.

Christine Amon, mezzo-soprano

Praised for her “sweet, powerful voice”, Grand Rapids, MI native Christine Amon is a versatile mezzo-soprano excelling in opera, musical theater, and art song.

Richard Fracker, tenor

A regular performer in opera houses and concert halls throughout the world, including 10 seasons and more than 160 performances at the New York Metropolitan Opera. He appeared in 14 “Live from the MET” international and national radio broadcasts, performing 17 roles at the MET.

Jason Coffey, Bass

Praised for “singing handsomely” by the New York Times.

A beloved northern Michigan tradition entering its 15th year, the Messiah is an eagerly anticipated musical event each year. “Since we moved here almost 15 years ago, it has become one of our traditional holiday events”, said GLCO Board member, Bill Collins. “It wouldn’t be Christmas without it.”

COME EARLY! A special pre-concert performance will be presented by the Little Traverse Youth Choir Thursday evening, beginning at 6:30PM. On Friday evening at 6:45, winners of radio station 106 KHQ’s Holiday Choir Competition for grades K-8 and 9-12 will perform their winning songs.

Tickets for the Thursday evening concert are available online at MyNorthTickets or go to www.glcorchestra.org.Tickets are also available by calling the Orchestra office at 231-487-0010. Age 18 and under are free.