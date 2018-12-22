GUEST COMMENTARY: Support St. Michael Academy

St. Michael Academy (“SMA”), Northern Michigan’s only Classical Catholic high school, is pleased to announce …

St. Michael Academy (“SMA”), Northern Michigan’s only Classical Catholic high school, is pleased to announce a generous boost to its 2018 fundraising campaign, the ‘sNO BALL, with a commitment from anonymous donors to match pledges up to $150,000, if SMA can raise the same amount by year-end.



“In 2018, we turned a significant corner achieving a major infusion of experienced, dynamic leadership and faculty, propelling the school to an all-new level of excellence,” affirmed John Birney, retired Birmingham Brother Rice High School President and SMA Board Member. “Our school has never been stronger.”

Guardians Club Ambassadors Greg and Phyllis Adams, of Walloon and Cincinnati, noted, “We have watched SMA grow from its grassroots beginnings. Today, embodying the highest standards intellectually, spiritually, and morally, this is an Independent Catholic High School to which we would have been proud to send our children.”

“SMA is a case study in resilience, resourcefulness, and God’s plan at work,” asserted Dr. Richard A. Brake, SMA Principal. Reflecting his additional role as Head Coach for Boys Basketball, Dr. Brake added, “We are deploying a ‘full court press’ to reach our aggressive growth objectives that will help secure our financial sustainability for the longer term. For now, however, we are humbly asking for support to meet this matching target and continue our renewal of first-class Catholic high school education in Northern Michigan.

SMA has introduced a creative campaign to help meet its fundraising needs. The ‘sNO BALL is a “non-event” event that invites supporters to join the St. Michael Guardians Club, in which members commit to an annually recurring pledge of their choice, for five years. If SMA reaches its target of $150,000 by Dec. 31—just three weeks away—anonymous donors have committed to match first-year pledges up to $300,000, through the end of the academic year.

Founding SMA Committee member and Advancement Director Marie Law noted, “Earning such a remarkable matching challenge from new anonymous donors speaks highly of our accomplishments.”

Ms. Law, a Guardians Club member, added, “There are Clubs popping up in Harbor Springs, Walloon, Petoskey, Charlevoix, and Boyne City. Collectively, our pledges will provide the financial backstop that we need to continue building the school we envisioned from the start. Every gift is one blessing closer to our goal.”

For more information on the ‘sNO BALL and joining the Guardians Club, please contact Marie Law at (231) 330-2835 or (231) 881-9025 x18.

Please also feel free to contribute on-line at:

www.stmichaelupnorth.org/guardians.

SMA is now accepting students for enrollment in the winter semester. Please contact the school at 881-9025 for more information or to schedule a tour.