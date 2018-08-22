Great Lakes Energy director election results

Three Incumbents Re-elected

Incumbents Paul Schemanski of Petoskey, Mark Carson of Boyne City and Paul Byl of Shelby were re-elected by Great Lakes Energy members in their district to three-year terms on the electric cooperative’s board of directors.

Carson and Byl each defeated challengers in their district to earn a position on the board. Schemanski, who works in healthcare technology at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, faced no challengers in his district.

Carson is store manager for the Gordon Food Service store in Gaylord. Byl is a farmer.

Great Lakes Energy members in voting districts 1, 2 and 7 received their mail-in ballot in the July/August issue of Michigan Country Lines magazine.

Voters had to return their ballots to a private CPA firm by Aug. 16 and winners were announced Aug. 22 at the cooperative’s annual business meeting in Boyne City.

Great Lakes Energy is a consumer-owned electric cooperative serving 26 counties along the west side of the lower peninsula.

Great Lakes Energy Cooperative Board of Directors

Election Results Summary

District 1 (Emmet County)

Paul Schemanski, Petoskey – WINNER 246

District 2 (Charlevoix, Cheboygan counties)

Mark Carson, Boyne City – WINNER 326

Robin Lee Berry, Boyne City 182

Larry Failing, Boyne City 121

District 7 (Oceana, Muskegon counties)

Paul Byl, Shelby – WINNER 317

Anne Pawli, Montague 279