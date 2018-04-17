Great food and drink planned for Charlevoix Spring Restaurant week, April 22-28

This is the perfect …

Charlevoix Spring Restaurant Week begins April 22 and lasts through April 28.

This is the perfect time to visit your favorite Charlevoix dining establishments and also the time to check out Charlevoix’s new restaurant venues at exceptional prices.

Several restaurants will feature both lunch and dinner specials, while others—including Terry’s, Grey Gables and the Argonne—only serve dinner.

Each of the participating restaurants will have their own restaurant week special menu as well as their regular menu.

They might offer, for example, a three-course meal including soup or salad, choice of entrée and dessert for a fixed price usually between $20 and $30.

Others may also offer a discount on their regular menu items.

For example: during the Fall Restaurant Week, Scovies’ lunch special was a Cup of soup and a full deli sandwich or wrap and a fountain beverage for $10.

The Town House offered a two-item Charlevoix Pizza personal size pizza and a PBR/fountain drink for $6. and Harwood Gold served from 11-3 a.m. Entrée (meat pie), salad or soup and fries for $18.

The Fall Dinner special at The French Quarter offered a three-course meal for $25.

Choose Soup, salad or teriyaki wings for your first course followed by a choice of Smoked Pork Chop with Cajun apple chutney, potatoes and veggie or Apple roasted Game Hen with apple/pecan rice pilaf and veggie, or Mushroom Ravioli with collard greens.

Top this with a dessert choice of New Orleans Bread pudding or Homemade Pecan pie.

The Argonne also offered three-course selections for a fixed price and all you can eat shrimp on Tuesday and Friday.

Just reading about these sample offerings from the Fall menus certainly whets the appetite.

All of the participating Spring Restaurant menus, pricing and phone numbers for reservations will be listed at www.downtowncharlevoix.com and on Facebook Charlevoix Restaurant Week, so you can plan your week of phenomenal dining.

Be sure and call for your dinner reservations.

In addition to fabulous food, Charlevoix Hotels are offering special rates for Restaurant Week and, if you’d like to complete your evening with a movie, Cinema III is offering a dollar off concessions with your dinner receipts.