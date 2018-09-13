Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan

The Community Mental Health Association of Michigan (CMHAM) announced recently they will receive a $250,000 …

The Community Mental Health Association of Michigan (CMHAM) announced recently they will receive a $250,000 grant from the University of Wisconsin as part the university’s initiative with the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Under the grant, the CMHAM will serve as the Michigan partner with the University of Wisconsin’s newly formed Great Lakes Mental Health Technology Transfer Center.

This center will foster the development of the mental health treatment and recovery services systems in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The CMHAM will work directly with the regional SAMSHA technology transfer site, to be housed at the University of Wisconsin, as a part of the multi-state regional partnership, slated to run for five years.

In its new role, the association will serve as the connector and facilitator between Michigan’s mental health system and the regional center.

The program aims to:

Accelerate the adoption and implementation of mental health related evidence-based practices across the nation

Heighten the awareness, knowledge, and skills of the workforce that addresses the needs of individuals living with mental illness

Foster regional and national alliances among culturally diverse practitioners, researchers, policy makers, family members, and consumers of mental health services

Ensure the availability and delivery of publicly available, free of charge, training and technical assistance to the mental health field, including Center for Mental Health Services grant recipients

Each Mental Health Technology Transfer Center (MHTTC), including the Great Lakes Center, will offer intensive technical assistance in a variety of formats: web-based and face-to-face learning series, organizational development and systems change projects, and targeted projects with organizations and states.

“Our association looks forward to this partnership with the University of Wisconsin and SAMHSA. Through this partnership, we aim to add to, accelerate, and build upon the clinical innovations taking place throughout Michigan’s mental health services community,” said Robert Sheehan, the CEO of the CMHAM. “The ability to weave together the evidence-based and promising practices implemented in our state with those from across the Great Lakes region and the nation, provides Michigan’s mental health system with powerful resources to best serve Michiganders in communities across the state.”

For more information, visit www.CMHAM.org.