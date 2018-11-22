Gov’t working to protect kids from e-cigs

New Data Shows Urgent Need for Michigan to Act to Protect Kids from E-cigarettes as …

New Data Shows Urgent Need for Michigan to Act to Protect Kids from E-cigarettes as FDA Announces Plans to Move Forward with Ending the Sale of Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars

American Lung Association Urges Governor-Elect Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature to Push Forward to Address Youth E-cigarette ‘Epidemic’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it intends to take a historic step forward in reducing the death and disease caused by tobacco use in our nation.

The agency announced a multipronged approach on tobacco: its intent to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, while also implementing restrictions on e-cigarette sales in certain locations.

However, FDA’s response to protecting youth from e-cigarettes will not be sufficient in light of the startling new data released today on youth e-cigarette use, according to the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association in Michigan encourages Governor-Elect Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature to address this epidemic by enacting legislation to raise the retail sales age of all tobacco products to 21 to reduce and prevent youth e-cigarette use.

“With today’s announcement, the FDA is taking an important step forward in the effort to reduce tobacco use and protect the nation’s health,” said [Kenneth Fletcher], American Lung Association in [Michigan], Director of Advocacy. “However, this effort stands in the shadow of a new report showing skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes by kids. The American Lung Association calls on Governor-Elect Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature to take swift action to protect kids from this e-cigarette epidemic and a lifetime of nicotine addiction by enacting policies to raise the retail sales age of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced that youth use of e-cigarettes has skyrocketed, with a 78 percent increase in high school students’ use of e-cigarettes since last year – meaning that one in five high school students are using e-cigarettes. It also shows a nearly 50 percent increase in the use of e-cigarettes by middle school students since 2017. While reducing youth access to e-cigarettes is an important step, the Lung Association continues to urge the FDA to use its full authority to protect kids, including ending the sales of all flavored tobacco products, including all flavored e-cigarettes, from the marketplace. And in the meantime, the Lung Association is calling on states including [Michigan] to take action now.

Currently 6 states have enacted legislation raising the retail sales age of tobacco products to 21. About 95% of adults who smoke started by the age of 21[i], and half of adult smokers become regularly, daily smokers by their 18th birthday, and 8 out of 10 adult smokers transition to regularly, daily smokers by the age of 21.[ii] A report from the National Academy of Medicine (formerly known as the Institute of Medicine (IOM)) found that raising the minimum age for legal purchase to at least 21 years old will significantly reduce smoking rates and save thousands of lives.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.