Golfers can win rounds at signature courses with Pure Michigan 18

From the rolling hills of southeast Michigan to the craggy shores of Lake Superior, Michigan’s more than 650 public golf courses make the state one of the top golf destinations in the country.

To bring attention to this golf mecca, Pure Michigan is showcasing 18 signature holes that represent significant beauty and challenge in a new series, “Pure Michigan 18.”

“Michigan has long been recognized as one of the premier golf destinations in the country, attracting golfers from all over the U.S. and offering the best summer golf conditions in the nation,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “Our new video series featuring signature holes around the state is another way we can highlight the world-class golf experiences Michigan offers to travelers from around the U.S.”

Each Tuesday for 18 weeks, a new course and signature hole will be revealed featuring a video narrated by a golf professional familiar with the unique features of the hole.

New videos will be shared on Pure Michigan’s Facebook page and will be available at michigan.org/puremichigan18.

Well-known courses from across the state will be featured, including Harbor Shores Golf Club, site of 2018 KitchenAid Senior PGA tournament. Other courses that will be featured include The Jewel, Stoatin Brae, and Eagle Eye Championship Golf Course.

Fans are encouraged to share their golf experiences while playing these holes throughout the summer by sharing photos on Instagram or Twitter and using the hashtag #PureMichigan18, with the chance to win free rounds of golf at a number of the featured courses.

There will be many opportunities to win, including selecting two winners every month for a complimentary round of golf for 4, and a grand prize including more rounds of golf at one of the Pure Michigan 18 golf courses.

Visit michigan.org for rules and details of the contest.

This program complements other exciting news for golfing in Michigan, including the addition of two new golf courses — The South Course at Arcadia Bluffs and Sage Run at Island Resort & Casino — six professional tournaments being held in the state this year, and the Inn at Bay Harbor being recognized by Golf Digest as one of the Best Resorts in the Americas.

For more information on Michigan golf visit: www.michigan.org/golf.