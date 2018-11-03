GLCO concert Sunday in Charlevoix

The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra Sunday Series concert features Stravinsky’s, L’Historie du Soldat, (The Soldier’s …

The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra Sunday Series concert features Stravinsky’s, L’Historie du Soldat, (The Soldier’s Tale) based on the Russian folktale, The Runaway Soldier and the Devil.

Stravinsky composed the piece in 1918, using World War 1 as background inspiration.

World War 1 began between Germany, Austria-Hungary and the Allies and involved 30 countries in all. The conflict lasted just over four years, and by the end 9 million were killed and 21 million were wounded.

It was with this background that Igor Stravinsky composed his “Histoire du Soldat”, based on a Russian parable about a soldier returning home and encountering the Devil.

The soldier trades his fiddle for a book promising untold wealth – trading his soul for riches.

As the story unfolds, the Soldier’s three days with the Devil becomes 3 years, and when the Soldier returns home, he appears as a ghost – and finds his love now married with children.

Eventually he tricks the Devil and retrieves his fiddle, but the Devil still pursues him as the story ends.

Libor Ondras will be conducting an ensemble of orchestra musicians, including Paul Sonner, violin; Amy Glover, clarinet; Deanna Irwin, bassoon; Vern Campbell, trumpet; Ed Bahr, trombone; Gary Gatske, bass; and Tim Mocny, percussion. Dale Hull will serve as Narrator.

The Sunday Series recitals provide the community the opportunity to experience an intimate musical event while expanding the orchestra’s outreach.

The Series, which is free of charge, has been made possible by the generous support of former Board of Trustee member, Carolyn Klender.

The event will be Nov. 4 at 4 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 101 State St. in Charlevoix.

Chamber music has a long history of musicians gathering to play and sing for one another and a group of friends.

The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra’s mission is to provide live orchestral performances that entertain, educate, and inspire communities across northern Michigan.

Additional support for the orchestra is provided by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, the Charlevoix County Community Foundation, the Frey Foundation, and hundreds of individual patrons of the arts.

For more information about the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra, call 231-487-0010 and go to www.glcorchestra.org.