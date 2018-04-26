Get your Charlevoix County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner tickets— April 26, 2018
The Charlevoix County Republicans will welcome a host of State and Local Party Leadership and Candidates during their Annual Celebration of Lincoln Day.
The event will take place on Friday April 27 at Argonne Supper Club, located at 11929 Boyne City Road, Charlevoix.
Reception starts at 5:30pm followed by Dinner at 6:30pm.
Joining the event will be keynote speaker Sandy Pensler, a U.S. Senate Candidate.
Pensler is a politician outsider, a businessman outsider who supports the message of putting Michigan First, and is committed to creating an economic environment that will attract more businesses in Michigan and allow existing ones to prosper.
Call Marilyn Cousineau, Charlevoix County Republicans Treasurer at (231) 549-2230 or email wcousineau1@charter.net for ticket information.
If you have questions or are interested in becoming a member, please contact Sue Cook, Charlevoix County Republicans Executive Committee Chair at 547-5818 or email frantzsue1@gmail.com.