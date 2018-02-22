Funeral Thursday Feb. 22 for Marie Schmittdiel of Boyne City

Services will be held at St. Mathew Church in Boyne City on Thursday Feb. 22. Visitation from 5–7 p.m., followed by a Vigil service in the church.

In the presence of her family, Marie Schmittdiel passed to eternal rest quietly on Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at the age of 95. A resident of Boyne City since 1949, Marie was a friend to many and a loving matriarch of her family. She was a shining light to all she interacted with, and she will be dearly missed by her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Little Traverse Bay, Grandvue Medical Care Facility Auxiliary or the Boyne City Senior Center.

Marie was born on August 31st, 1922 to Raymond McNamara and Zita (Carey) McNamara in Mt Pleasant, MI. She married John Schmittdiel in 1947 and they relocated to Boyne City in 1949. Together they built their family and engrained themselves into the community. She was a retiree of Top of Michigan Rural Electric (Great Lakes Energy) where she worked for more than 20 years. Marie was involved with many civic and charitable organizations in Boyne City including the Community Chest, Eta Nu Sorority/ Boyne Fire Works Committee, and Red Cross Blood Drives. She was involved with the Grandvue Medical Care Facility’s Auxiliary for more than 40 years. She was an active member at St Mathews Catholic church for 69 years serving on various committees and volunteer roles. She loved sports and will always be cheering on her Ramblers, MSU Basketball, Notre Dame Football and Detroit Red Wings. However, her passion was dancing which she did as often as possible and throughout her life.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Dr. John C. Schmittdiel, her mother and father, her brothers Robert McNamara, James McNamara and Raymond McNamara. She is survived by her sister Katherine (Nan) McNamara McCord of San Diego, CA, and her two sons Andrew C. Schmittdiel of Boyne City and Daniel C. (Julia K. Dunlop Schmittdiel) Schmittdiel of Chicago, IL and 2 grandsons Damien & Brandon Conlin.

Services will be held at St. Mathews Church in Boyne City. On Thursday February 22nd, Visitation from 5 pm – 7 pm will be held, followed by a Vigil service in the church.

On Friday February 23rd, Visitation from 10 am until 11 am will be held in the Church, followed by Mass at 11 am. Marie’s family would like to invite all to a luncheon that will be served in the St Mathews Hall following Mass.

Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory of Marie are encouraged to do so online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.