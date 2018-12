Funeral this week for Boyne’s Oral Sutliff

Visitation for beloved Boyne City fixture Oral Sutliff is planned for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Dec. …

Visitation for beloved Boyne City fixture Oral Sutliff is planned for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 6 at the Boyne City First Presbyterian Church.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday Dec. 7 at St. Matthew Church in Boyne City with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Sutliff, who died on Friday Nov. 30, was 81.