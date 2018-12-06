Fundraiser for family who lost home in fire

A spaghetti dinner benefit is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 15 at Boyne City High school cafeteria to help provide funds for the family to find a new home and replace belongings.

Cub Scout Pack 4 out of Alanson and Pack 53 out of Boyne City are currently planning a benefit Spaghetti Dinner for the Brooks Family of Boyne City who lost their house to a fire on Nov. 24. Organizers are seeking donations of some or all of the materials that will be required to carry out the fundraiser.

The following items are needed:

• Heavy-duty paper plates

• Paper dessert plates

• Salad bowls

• Utensils

• Bottled Water

• Soda

• Cups

• Napkins

• Spaghetti Noodles

• Spaghetti Sauce

• Ground beef

• Bagged salad mix

• Italian and French bread loaves

• Salad Dressing

Silent auction donations can be arranged by emailing Jessica at boynecubscoutpack53@gmail.com. Food donations can be arranged by contacting kelsie at perttukelsie@gmail.com

Photo by Tookapic | Pexels.com