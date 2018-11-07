BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
Free diabetes screening in Boyne City

— November 7, 2018

The Boyne Valley Lions Club, based in Boyne City, is working with Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, and MSU Extension Services to provide FREE diabetes screening for the community on World Diabetes Day, Nov. 14 at the Boyne City Hall located at 319 North Lake St. in Boyne City from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Diabetes is expected to affect 522 million people by 2030 which is why the Boyne Valley Lions along with their partners are working to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the individual and to promote the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of the condition.

The Lions are also known for:

  • Diabetes education and free screening initiatives
  • KidSight screening for early onset visual impairments
  • White Cane fund-raising for the visually impaired
  • Participate and serve volunteers in “Buff up Boyne”
  • Serve hungry elementary school students at Field Days and school carnival
  • Project WAVE Lions initiatives
  • Financial support to Girl Scouts, PAWS with a Cause, Boyne District Library, Alzheimer’s Fund, Crop Hunger Walk, Humane Society, other

The Lions Club meets every Wednesday at the Boyne District Library at noon. For more information on becoming a Lion contact James Richman, Membership Chairman at mr.richman@gmail.com

