Free curling classes for all ages in Petoskey

The Petoskey Curling Club will offer a free learn to curl session for beginning curlers.

The Petoskey Curling Club will offer a free learn to curl session for beginning curlers.

The event will take place at Petoskey Ice Arena on Monday, April 23 from 6-8pm.

With the guidance from Petoskey Curling Club members, participants will receive advanced instruction in delivering the stone, sweeping strategy, team strategy, and more.

All equipment will be provided by the club.

All participants are asked to wear warm loose fitting clothing and to bring clean athletic shoes.

Interested individuals can register for the Learn to Curl at www.petoskeycurling.com

The Petoskey Curling Club was founded in 2014 by several enthusiastic fans of the Olympic Sport.

Starting the first year with homemade curling “stones“ the club now has five sets of genuine Scottish granite with which to play and has increased membership each year.

The club’s membership ranges from veterans to beginners.

Everyone, from young to old; experienced to neophyte, is welcome.

Equipment is available for use. All that is required is warm clothing and a desire to meet and share an enjoyable activity with a great group of people.

To join or to request further information contact the Petoskey Curling Club at: petoskeycurling@gmail.com or visit www.petoskeycurling.com