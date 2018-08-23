Fort Mackinac’s role in Civil War explored Aug. 24-25

Fort Mackinac will host a special event over the weekend of August 24-25, focusing on …

Fort Mackinac will host a special event over the weekend of August 24-25, focusing on the Civil War.

The Multi-Lakes Association for Civil War Studies will be participating in daily programming at Fort Mackinac throughout the course of the weekend, with live demonstrations on the hour.

The interpretive staff of Fort Mackinac will also be participating.

Along with portraying Union soldiers, members of the group will also portray the three Confederate political prisoners held captive at Fort Mackinac during the summer of 1862.

Additionally, on that Saturday, author Brian Jaeschke will be signing copies of his new vignette titled Where Shall They Be Sent? Confederate Political Prisoners at Fort Mackinac.

Jaeschke works as the registrar at Mackinac State Historic Parks and has had an interest in the Civil War since childhood.

The book signing will take place at Sutler’s Store, located inside Fort Mackinac.

Fort Mackinac was founded during the American Revolution. Believing Fort Michilimackinac at what is now Mackinaw City was too vulnerable to American attack, the British moved the fort to Mackinac Island in 1780.

Americans took control in 1796.

In July 1812, in the first land engagement of the War of 1812 in the United States, the British captured the fort.

In a bloody battle in 1814 the Americans attempted but failed to retake the fort.

It was returned to the United States after the war.

During the summer of 1862, three Confederate political prisoners were held at Fort Mackinac under the watchful eye of the Stanton Guard, named in honor of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton.

All programs taking place inside Fort Mackinac, including the book signing, are included with regular admission to the fort ($13/adults, $7.50/child (5-12).

Copies of the vignette will be for sale at the Sutler’s Store.

The Multi-Lakes Association for Civil War Studies is dedicated to raising funds for historic preservation of Civil War sites, living history, and education of the public about the American Civil War.