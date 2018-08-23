In The News
August 23, 2018 - More Michigan drug deaths in 2017 than by traffic, firearms combined
August 23, 2018 - Fort Mackinac’s role in Civil War explored Aug. 24-25
August 23, 2018 - Boyne Falls Village Council meeting audio
August 23, 2018 - CTAC ballet’s Nutcracker at Great Lakes Center
August 22, 2018 - Great Lakes Energy director election results
August 22, 2018 - Boyne Main Street named a Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist
August 22, 2018 - Low-income students apply for free college tuition by Aug. 31
August 22, 2018 - OBITUARY – Nancy Ann (Ewigleben) Boulanger
August 22, 2018 - OBITUARY – Samuel Benjamin Myers
August 22, 2018 - Boyne City Commission highlights
August 21, 2018 - New text alerts sign-up for Mackinac Bridge walk
August 21, 2018 - Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes
August 21, 2018 - Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today
August 21, 2018 - Munson’s Community Health Heroes 2018
August 21, 2018 - #469 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 22
August 18, 2018 - Michigan Women’s Commission meets Tuesday
August 17, 2018 - Commerce Committee Hearing on Line 5 and Great Lakes planned for Northern Michigan
August 15, 2018 - Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey
August 15, 2018 - Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City
August 15, 2018 - OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018
Home / Events / Free / News / Region/State / Fort Mackinac’s role in Civil War explored Aug. 24-25

Fort Mackinac’s role in Civil War explored Aug. 24-25

— August 23, 2018

Fort Mackinac will host a special event over the weekend of August 24-25, focusing on the Civil War.

The Multi-Lakes Association for Civil War Studies will be participating in daily programming at Fort Mackinac throughout the course of the weekend, with live demonstrations on the hour.

The interpretive staff of Fort Mackinac will also be participating.

Along with portraying Union soldiers, members of the group will also portray the three Confederate political prisoners held captive at Fort Mackinac during the summer of 1862.

Additionally, on that Saturday, author Brian Jaeschke will be signing copies of his new vignette titled Where Shall They Be Sent? Confederate Political Prisoners at Fort Mackinac.

Jaeschke works as the registrar at Mackinac State Historic Parks and has had an interest in the Civil War since childhood.

The book signing will take place at Sutler’s Store, located inside Fort Mackinac.

Fort Mackinac was founded during the American Revolution. Believing Fort Michilimackinac at what is now Mackinaw City was too vulnerable to American attack, the British moved the fort to Mackinac Island in 1780.

Americans took control in 1796.

In July 1812, in the first land engagement of the War of 1812 in the United States, the British captured the fort.

In a bloody battle in 1814 the Americans attempted but failed to retake the fort.

It was returned to the United States after the war.

During the summer of 1862, three Confederate political prisoners were held at Fort Mackinac under the watchful eye of the Stanton Guard, named in honor of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton.

All programs taking place inside Fort Mackinac, including the book signing, are included with regular admission to the fort ($13/adults, $7.50/child (5-12).

Copies of the vignette will be for sale at the Sutler’s Store.

The Multi-Lakes Association for Civil War Studies is dedicated to raising funds for historic preservation of Civil War sites, living history, and education of the public about the American Civil War.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
10%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
10%
Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
50%
Rain
Friday Night
Rain
70%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  