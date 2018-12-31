Fatal plane crash on Beaver Island

Donald Stuart Falik, age 72, from Charlotte, Mich., died in a plane crash on Beaver …

Donald Stuart Falik, age 72, from Charlotte, Mich., died in a plane crash on Beaver Island Sunday.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 30, 2018, personnel from the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office, Beaver Island Fire Department, and Beaver Island EMS responded to a report of a loud explosion in the area of Peaine Township Airport on Beaver Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to assist and after an extensive search, a Piper Fixed Wing twin engine plane was found to have crashed in a heavily wooded area off Buff Kett Rd. with one confirmed fatality.

This investigation is active and ongoing by the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, the FAA, and the NTSB.

Falik was the pilot of the plane and the only person aboard at the time of the accident.