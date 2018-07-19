Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year

The Boyne District Library has a big celebration planned to celebrate its 100th Anniversary as …

The Boyne District Library has a big celebration planned to celebrate its 100th Anniversary as a Carnegie Library in Boyne City.

Plans include games for all ages—representing each of the decades from 1918 to the present—photographic slide show of Boyne City over the last 100 years, music, prizes, ice cream and cake. This centennial celebration will be fun for all ages!

The Boyne District Library celebration is from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday July 28 at 201 East Main St. in Boyne City.

Community members, BDL patrons and their families are encouraged to attend and join in the fun and games!

For more information, please contact Monica Kroondyk, Boyne District Library Director at kroondykm@boynelibrary.org or call the library at 582-7861.