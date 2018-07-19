In The News
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
July 20, 2018 - Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry
July 19, 2018 - Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Aug. 7 primary election in Charlevoix County
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Election accuracy tests
July 19, 2018 - Jazz at Walloon event to benefit St. Michael Academy
July 19, 2018 - Study shows gains in jobs for Michigan students
July 19, 2018 - Boyne City Food Truck Rally Thursday July 19
July 18, 2018 - Cole challenger Frugé to hold reception in Boyne City
July 18, 2018 - Public hearings July 23-24 in TC on discrimination in schools
July 18, 2018 - Nature Lovers Discovery Camp at Raven Hill
July 18, 2018 - LETTERS – Voters must clean up Village of Boyne Falls
July 18, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports June 25 – July 1
July 17, 2018 - #464 Boyne City Gazette July 18
July 13, 2018 - M-75 resurfacing near Walloon starts July 16
Family fun planned for Boyne library's 100th year

Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year

— July 19, 2018

The Boyne District Library has a big celebration planned to celebrate its 100th Anniversary as a Carnegie Library in Boyne City.

Plans include games for all ages—representing each of the decades from 1918 to the present—photographic slide show of Boyne City over the last 100 years, music, prizes, ice cream and cake. This centennial celebration will be fun for all ages!

The Boyne District Library celebration is from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday July 28 at 201 East Main St. in Boyne City.

Community members, BDL patrons and their families are encouraged to attend and join in the fun and games!

For more information, please contact Monica Kroondyk, Boyne District Library Director at kroondykm@boynelibrary.org or call the library at 582-7861.

