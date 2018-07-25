Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic Festival

Raven Hill Discovery Center will host its annual Summer Magic Festival, a day of family …

Raven Hill Discovery Center will host its annual Summer Magic Festival, a day of family fun for all ages which helps support the Raven Hill mission of providing interactive science, history, and art.

Bring the whole family to Raven Hill from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday July 28.

Tickets are $10 per person.

Children one and under are free.

Enjoy laser tag, drones, robotics, slime, rockets & more! Guests can also explore the hands-on museum, animals and outdoor exhibits & facilities.

Boyne Valley Lions will be there with their food booth.

Raven Hill’s Summer Magic Festival promotes and helps fund the Center’s year round goals and ongoing programs, which connect science, history and art, as well as helping the Center raise matching donations required by many grant awards.

There’s still time to be an event, station or general sponsor. Call 231.536.3369 or email info@miravenhill.org to donate or for more information.

Raven Hill Discovery Center is a place in northern Lower Michigan where children and adults can link science, history & the arts with hands-on activities and explorations both indoors and outdoors.

Connections emerge through classes, exhibits and facilities that provide opportunities for all ages to learn, create, grow and play.

The Center sits in the middle of 166 acres and is surrounded by forests, fields, swamps and ponds.

It is adjacent to Little Traverse Conservancy‘s Raven Ridge Nature Preserve. Open seven days a week from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Raven Hill Discovery Center is also open all year on weekends and always by appointment.

As a nonprofit and tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, both monetary and in-kind donations to Raven Hill are federally tax-deductible.