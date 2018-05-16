In The News
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Commission May 8 meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette picks up 14 honors in Michigan Press Association Awards
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City schools May 14 board meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Stroll the Streets begins June 8; sponsors still needed
May 16, 2018 - Families of disabled loved ones can create MiABLE savings accounts
May 15, 2018 - Boyne Library hosts Wings of Wonder to celebrate Spring Migration
May 15, 2018 - OBITUARY: Steven R. McClure, 45
May 15, 2018 - Senators introduce PRINT Act to protect newspapers, like Boyne City Gazette, from harmful tariffs
May 15, 2018 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Local, state, fed law enforcement security training May 18
May 15, 2018 - Boyne schools education millages among those passed at May 2018 elections
May 15, 2018 - Happy Mother’s Day from Michigan Sen. Wayne Schmidt
May 15, 2018 - #455 Boyne City Gazette May 16
May 14, 2018 - Open house to discuss US-31 lane conversion in Charlevoix May 15
May 13, 2018 - Happy Mother’s Day 2018!
May 13, 2018 - Volunteers sought for Charlevoix Sheriff’s Victim Services Unit
May 10, 2018 - Boyne City leaders talk timeline and funding of $4.3M marina project
May 9, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City public hearing on Van Dam exemption certificate
May 9, 2018 - Boyne Kiwanis fifth-grade Eddie Essay Award winners
May 9, 2018 - Washed out roads in Charlevoix County will cost thousands, take weeks to repair
May 9, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports April 23-29
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Families of disabled loved ones can create MiABLE savings accounts

Families of disabled loved ones can create MiABLE savings accounts

— May 16, 2018

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announced that the Michigan Achieving a Better Life Experience program has hit a new milestone with more than $5 million in assets.

Known as MiABLE for short, the 529(A) disability savings account program offers investment and tax incentives for families and others who wish to save for individuals with disabilities. Since launching on Nov. 1, 2016, nearly 1,400 accounts have been opened and more than $5 million has been saved by families across Michigan.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for Michiganders with disabilities and their families,” Calley said. “The Able Act provided the most substantial reform for people with disabilities since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed in 1990. MiABLE has empowered individuals to save money and plan for the future without jeopardizing any state or federal disability benefits.” 

MiABLE allows for individuals to save up to $100,000 without jeopardizing their federal and state disability benefits. Funds from an ABLE account are not taxed if used for qualified disability expenses, which include: education, housing, transportation, employment training and support, assistive technology and personal support services, legal fee expenses for oversight and monitoring and funeral and burial expenses.

Unlike traditional savings accounts, MiABLE savings are not considered when applying for other federal or state benefits such as Social Security Disability Income (SSDI), Medicaid or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).

MiABLE account owners and beneficiaries are now eligible to receive a debit card that can be used to pay for qualified disability expenses.

Individuals 18 years old or older with a portion of their MiABLE savings allocated in cash can sign up for an account debit card. If the account beneficiary is a minor, the account administrator is eligible to request a debit card and will be listed as the primary cardholder.

The MiABLE program is administered by the state Treasury Department. For more information or to request a debit card, visit www.miable.org or call 844-656-7225.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
0%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
10%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
0%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  