Expect to hear warning siren at 1 p.m. today in Boyne, EJ, Charlevoix

The cities of Boyne City, Charlevoix and East Jordan, in cooperation with the Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet Central Dispatch Authority, will be participating in the annual statewide Outdoor Warning Siren testing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday April 11.

The siren testing should last for less than a minute.

The communities are looking to continue their siren testing on a monthly basis into the fall, probably on a different schedule.

The specifics (time, dates, etc.) of future testing will be made public shortly.

Specific questions or comments regarding warning siren testing and use throughout northern Michigan should be directed to your local government or fire department officials.