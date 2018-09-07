Events across Charlevoix County in September

Dozens of events—from blood drives and planning commission meetings, to support groups and family fun—are …

Dozens of events—from blood drives and planning commission meetings, to support groups and family fun—are planned throughout Charlevoix County and the surrounding areas for September.

Sept. 6 – Dec. 6

County Planning schedule

Charlevoix County Planning Commission meetings for 2018. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, unless otherwise posted. All meetings are open to the public. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department at 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org. Schedule: Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Dec. 6.

Sept. 7-13

Blood Drives

Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Boyne City – 9/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1583, 106 River Street

Charlevoix – 9/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 100 Oak Street

Petoskey

9/7/2018: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

9/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

Sept. 7

Rock the Bald

The Kiwanis Club of Boyne City will be hosting a Rock the Bald event to conquer childhood cancer during Stroll the Streets at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 in front of Parkside Grill. It is a fundraiser for an organization called the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports research for childhood cancers. Volunteers raise money and take pledges to have their heads shaved. Club member and event organizer Syrina Dawson will be having her head shaved during the event representing Kiwanis, and they will challenge other civic organizations and businesses in town to raise money and shave their heads as well. More info at www.stbaldricks.org and search “Kids Need Kiwanis.”

Sept. 7

Tony Rubleski event

The Michigan District Kiwanis is excited to have Tony Rubleski as the opening speaker at their convention at Boyne Mountain on Friday Sept. 7. The public is invited to attend. Tony will begin speaking at 2:30 p.m. in the Civic Center at Boyne Mountain. There will be a $10 cover charge for non-convention attendees, and advance registration is required. Register at boynechamber.com or call 582-6222.

Sept. 8

Orchestra season opener

The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra has commissioned composer Gwyneth Walker to write a piece of music for the opening of the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra’s 2018-2019 season on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor. Tickets at MyNorthTickets.com. More info: 487-0010.

sept. 9

ncmc cookout

The public is invited to North Central Michigan College’s 21st annual cookout and 60th anniversary celebration on Sunday Sept. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. on the Petoskey campus. Tickets available on Petoskey campus in Student Services or fitness center and College Store in the Student and Community Resource Center, and admin offices in the main classroom building. Ticket prices are $8 per person. Children five and under eat free. For more info, call 439-6225.

Sept. 9

Art of Listening

Storytelling and listening will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 6:30.

The program, titled “The Art of Listening: An Act of Love” features a film of NPR’s StoryCorps founder, David Isay. StoryCorps has collected and archived more than 40,000 interviews from nearly 80,000 participants. Participants will discover practical tools for connecting deeply with others.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is in the First Presbyterian Church, 401 S. Park St., Boyne City. Use the Pine St. entrance.

Sept. 10

Movie Mondays at CTAC

On Monday, September 10, join Crooked Tree Arts Center for their fourth “Movie Mondays: Art and Design Films.” The featured film is “Sketches of Frank Gehry,” and the screening begins at 5:30 p.m. Who is Frank Gehry, and what makes the rule-breaking architect tick? That’s what Sydney Pollack, filmmaker and friend of Gehry, aims to discover in this documentary. Pollack is afforded extensive access into the life and work of the man who designed such buildings as the Guggenheim of Spain and the Disney Concert Hall in California. Through interviews with fellow friends and admirers, Pollack examines the 77-year-old’s creative process and his rise to prominence in the world of architecture.

Architect and photographer Robert Swanson will host the movie and lead a discussion about the film. Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell St., Petoskey.

Sept. 11 (begins)

Stop The Bleed?

Emergencies, such as a car accident or a shooting, are becoming far too prevalent. And when a person can die from blood loss within five minutes, it is critical to stop blood loss quickly and effectively. Those nearest to someone with a bleeding injury can make a life-saving difference if they are adequately trained to provide quick care. To combat this issue, McLaren Northern Michigan is pleased to offer free Stop the Bleed training. Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign intended to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency. Participants will learn basic bleeding control techniques.

Upcoming Stop the Bleed classes will be held at the John and Marnie Demmer Wellness Pavilion and Dialysis Center, located at 820 Arlington Avenue in Petoskey.

• Tuesday, September 11 | 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 9 | 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, November 13 | 4 p.m.

For more information, or to register for a class, contact Carolyn Tabone at (231) 487-3165 or email ctabone@northernhealth.org.

Sept. 11

State of the Community

The Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual State of the Community luncheon on Tuesday September 11th from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Castle Farms. The State of the Community provides attendees an opportunity to learn from community leaders about their successes and upcoming initiatives, as well as specific topics that are timely and insightful to businesses and the Charlevoix community. Admission is $30 per person or $240 for a table of eight and includes lunch catered by Boyne City Tap Room. The general public is encouraged to attend. The seats will fill up quickly, so please make your reservation today at www.charlevoix.org, by calling the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce at 547-2101 or cole@charlevoix.org.

Sept. 11 (Practice begins)

Little Traverse Choral Society

The Little Traverse Choral Society (LTCS) is very proud to be entering its 30th concert season of sharing beautiful music with our surrounding communities.

Rehearsals start Tuesday Sept. 11, and every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. through Tuesday Nov. 27. All rehearsals are at Petoskey High School in the Music Room.

Winter concert performance dates:

Saturday Dec. 1 – Petoskey United Methodist Church (evening concert)

Sunday Dec. 2 – Harbor Springs Presbyterian Church (afternoon concert)

The Chorale Society is under the direction of Chris Hodges of Gaylord, with Ellen Kendall of Charlevoix as piano accompanist. Membership is open and we invite all interested singers across Northern Michigan to join the LTCS. Former members are encouraged to return for our special 30th anniversary year. No audition is required. There is a $20 membership fee, and members are expected to prepare by attending weekly rehearsals and practicing at home.

Sept. 12

Managing Stress,

Anxiety, Depression

Stephanie Rutterbush, MD, the latest Family Practice provider to join Munson Healthcare OMH Medical Group – Lewiston, will discuss common signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety, when and how to bring up the topic with your primary care provider, and management techniques and lifestyle modifications to alleviate stress.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 12 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Professional Medical Building Conference Room in Gaylord. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.

For more information on this event, please call 989-731-2343. The Professional Medical Building at Otsego Memorial Hospital is located at 829 North Center Avenue, Gaylord, MI 49735. For questions about Family Practice services in Lewiston, please call 989-786-4877.

Sept. 12

Main Street Celebration

Boyne City Main Street turns 15 this year. Come celebrate this milestone at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 12 in the Veterans Park pavilion in Boyne City where there will be dessert and a presentation.

Sept. 12

Permit symposium

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Detroit District Regulatory Office and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) invite you to attend a symposium in Charlevoix designed to enhance the knowledge of contractors, consultants, municipalities, and others who apply for permits on a professional basis. “Permits and Processes: Working in Michigan Waters” will take an in-depth look at both the Corps and MDEQ regulatory programs, permit application and information requirements, and decision making processes. This event is Wednesday Sept. 12, at the Charlevoix Public Library at 220 West Clinton St. in Charlevoix. RSVP by email to LRE_REG_Outreach@usace.army.mil is requested but not required. There is no fee.

Sept. 17 & 19

Schmidt coffee hours

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of September. The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary. For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Monday, Sept. 17

9–10 a.m. Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St. in Traverse City

Noon–1 p.m. Shirley’s Café, 528 S. Williams St. in Mancelona

Wednesday, Sept. 19

11 a.m.–noon Café Santé, 1 Water St. in Boyne City

1–2 p.m. Roast & Toast, 309 E. Lake St. in Petoskey

Sept. 23

BCFD concert fundraiser

The Boyne City Firefighters Association presents the 36th Annual Country Music Spectacular Featuring Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys with special guest Morgan Frazier. This year’s show will be held Sunday Sept. 23 at Boyne City High School, with two shows—3 and 6 p.m. Proceeds will be used to update advanced safety equipment and training for the Boyne City Fire Department. More info at (231) 225-0275 or Boynecityfirefighters911@gmail.com.

Sept. 29

Harvest Festival

Boyne City will celebrate its autumn bounty at the Harvest Festival on Saturday Sept. 29. This family fun day will include music, crafts, children’s activities, food and fall produce in the downtown area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As the extended Farmers Market will be moved downtown from Veterans Park, portions of Water and Lake Streets will be closed to traffic. There will also be folk art demonstrations and scarecrows lining the streets. There will be children’s games and activities sprinkled around town.

Sept. 29

CROP Walk

Come rain or shine! Area residents are gearing up to join in the Charlevoix County CROP Walk Saturday Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

This year’s walk will be a 5K and will begin at three Charlevoix County locations, including Elm Point to the Tourist Park in East Jordan, the United Methodist Church in Boyne City and St. Mary Church in Charlevoix.

All churches and individuals are welcome to join the walk. Twenty-five percent of monies raised in Charlevoix County go locally to the Good Samaritan of Ellsworth, Care and Share of East Jordan, the Charlevoix Food Pantry, Seventh Day Adventist, Boyne Food Pantry in Boyne City and Boyne Falls Food Pantry, Boyne Falls. More info: in East Jordan, March Teske at 536-3128, in Charlevoix, John Young at 547-2042, and in Boyne City, Mary Richwine at 582-6035.

Dec. 15-16

Nutcracker ballet

This December, the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet’s annual production of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” will be performed on stage at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts.

Performances are Saturday Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. Ticket sales open Sept. 1 at 439-2600 or greatlakescfa.org.

For more info, contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 347-4337 or www.crookedtree.org. Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.

ONGOING EVENTS

AMERICAN LEGION Bingo

Tuesday Bingo Game – Boyne City American Legion 302 South Lake St. 582-7811. Come join your friends and neighbors for an inexpensive, and maybe profitable, evening of fun, entertainment and relaxation. Play 28 games with 40 Bingos. All you need is a dobber, glue, and a plastic mat as you play all paper plus Michigan progressive jackpot. The start time 5:30 p.m.; Done around 9:15 p.m.

Wednesdays this summer

Dinner at Boyne Senior Center

Wednesday Night Dinners at all county Senior Centers. Join them for dinner and music from 5-7 p.m. This is in lieu of Wednesday lunches. The Boyne Area Senior Center is located at 411 East Division St., Boyne City. 582-6682

Boyne Food Pantry

Good Neighbors Food Pantry in Boyne City has extended its hours. The food pantry is now open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. More info at (231) 497-8677 or e-mail them at goodneighborsboyne@gmail.com. The food pantry is located at 624 State St. in Boyne City. Donations may be sent to Good Neighbors Food Pantry, PO Box 35, Boyne City, MI 49712.

Wellness Wednesday

Every Wednesday from 8am-11am, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital will be hosting their “Wellness Wednesday” health screening program at the hospital’s Wellness Workshop at 411 Bridge Street in Charlevoix.

Health screens include: Total Cholesterol, HDL, TC/HDL Ratio, Glucose Level, Body Mass Index Score, Muscle and Fat Percentages, and a Blood Pressure Reading. No fasting is required. However, if you are fasting and LDL and Triglyceride reading can also be obtained. Cost for the service is $15. Hemoglobin A1C Levels can also be done for known or borderline diabetics for an additional $10.

Participants will receive all test results at the time of the screening and a “Know Your Numbers” log to track progress. A Registered Nurse will adapt health consultation and educational materials to individual results.

Walk-ins only, no appointment required. More info at 437-3482.

FRIENDS OF THE JORDAN

Board Meetings, 3rd Thursday every month, 6:30 – 9 PM, Jordan River Watershed Center. Members & public welcome.

women’s counseling/support

Women’s Resource Center of N. Mich. provides counseling and support services at no cost to survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, child sexual assault and adults molested when they were children.

Support services include crisis counseling, individual counseling, support groups, trauma therapy (EMDR), play therapy for children, safety planning, advocacy and resources/referrals. If you or someone you care about has been a victim of crime, contact the WRCNM’s main office at (231) 347-0067.

Playgroups for kids

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan offers free playgroups for children 0-60 months and their preschool-age siblings.

Playgroups help you learn about your child’s developmental stages, learn new children’s games/activities and share parenting concerns/experiences with other parents and the playgroup facilitator.

For locations/times, visit www.wrcnm.org or call (231) 347-0067.

Free mammograms

McLaren Hospital Foundation and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan are partnering to offer free mammograms, not just in Oct., but year-round.

If you are or know a female, age 40 – 64, who is under-insured or without health insurance, call (866) 487-3100 to schedule an appointment.

Quilters wanted

The quilting group at VitalCare Hospice of Little Traverse Bay (HOLTB), of McLaren Northern Michigan, invites novice to veteran quilters to help make quilts for hospice patients.

The group meets every Wednesday from 9 a.m. – noon, October – May at Hiland Cottage. More information: Barb Postelnick (231) 347-0798 or Mary Putters 347-7931. Hiland cottage is located at One Hiland Drive in Petoskey.

Loss Support Group

Grief and Loss Support Group 3rd Thursday of every month 1-2:30 p.m. Friendship Center of Emmet County -Library 1322 Anderson Road, Petoskey Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group 2nd Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hospice of Little Traverse Bay One Hiland Drive, Petoskey (231) 487-4285.

Survivors of suicide group

Suicide prevention and awareness efforts are underway in the form of a Survivors of Suicide (SOS) group that meets monthly in both Boyne City and Petoskey. Following are meeting times and locations:

Boyne Area SOS (Survivors of Suicide Group)

1st Wed of each month

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Boyne Area Senior Center conference room

At 411 East Division St. Boyne City

For information call 231-487-4825.

Petoskey Area SOS

2nd Tuesday of each month

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Vital Care Hospice Hiland House

1 Hiland House Drive, Petoskey

Call 231-487-4825

If you have endured the loss of a loved one or close friend and would like to either be involved for personal encouragement, and/or support others needing encouragement then please contact:

Janet Shepherd at jrfshepherd@charter.net, Jamie Woodall at Jamie@genesiswired.com, Marilyn Cleary at marilynkcleary@gmail.com and Lisa Clavier at lisaclavier@hotmail.com.

Contact an SOS team member to learn more.