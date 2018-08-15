In The News
August 15, 2018 - Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey
August 15, 2018 - Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City
August 15, 2018 - OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018
August 15, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis, Aug. 8
August 15, 2018 - Boyne City officials discuss goal-setting findings
August 15, 2018 - Alternative boat show and community mural painting
August 14, 2018 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success
August 14, 2018 - OPINION – Michigan must do more to fight cancer
August 14, 2018 - Sen. Peters to meet constituents Saturday in Traverse City
August 14, 2018 - #468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15
August 12, 2018 - 10 ways to help special needs students heading back to school
August 11, 2018 - Majority of Michigan voters support road millages
August 10, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake
August 9, 2018 - Charlevoix to host statewide conference on connecting entrepreneurial communities
August 9, 2018 - Peters tour visits Charlevoix; next stop Traverse City
August 8, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 16-29
August 8, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix
August 8, 2018 - Over $149 million in environmental program bonds sold
August 8, 2018 - Michigan appeals court hears Boyne drunken road rage case
August 8, 2018 - Morgan write-in effort succeeds; moves on to November election
Home / Events / Free / News / Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City

Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City

— August 15, 2018

On Thursday Aug. 16, help welcome a new business to town and a new member to the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce.

The ribbon-cutting for Echocardiography on Wheels will take place at 5:30 p.m. in its new office space at 120 Water St. in downtown Boyne City.

For more details on this company, go online to:

www.mobile-echo.org

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Mostly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  