Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City— August 15, 2018
On Thursday Aug. 16, help welcome a new business to town and a new member to the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon-cutting for Echocardiography on Wheels will take place at 5:30 p.m. in its new office space at 120 Water St. in downtown Boyne City.
For more details on this company, go online to:
www.mobile-echo.org
