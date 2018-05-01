In The News
EAST JORDAN: Breezeway garage sales May 25-26

— May 1, 2018

Pickers, treasure hunters, and those who love bargains should mark their calendars for May 25 and 26 when the Ninth Annual Breezeway Garage Sales event returns to the 26-mile stretch of highway known as “the Breezeway” in the East Jordan area.

 

The event is scheduled for Friday May 25 and Saturday May 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

New activities and events have been added this year.

New this year: East Jordan Sno-Mobilers, Inc. are participating on Saturday with a Snowmobile/Anything Goes Swap Meet and Yard Sale.

Community members wanting to set up a space are encouraged to bring out snowmobiles, parts, gear, tractors, motorized vehicles, clothing, household goods and even the kitchen sink.

Site spaces for East Jordan Sno-Mobile Club Members is $10 and $20 for non-members.

For more information contact Kelly Kava 231-313-9868.

Have a garage or yard sale or go shopping with family and friends!

To list your sale on the Breezeway Maps and website, send you sale/event information to the Chamber Office (P.O. Box 137, East Jordan, MI 49727).

There is a $10 charge to be included on the list.

Besides finding treasures along the Breezeway, be sure to visit the communities of Boyne Falls, East Jordan, Ellsworth and Atwood and their many businesses, attractions and restaurants.

Also, downtown East Jordan businesses will be holding Sidewalk Sales.

For a list of garage sales visit our website www.ridethebreezeway.com or www.ejchamber.org.

For more information contact the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce at 536-7351.

Discover the C-48 Breezeway, 26 miles of rural scenic beauty.

 

