Distiller opens Boyne tasting room this week

Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers is set to open its new distillery tasting room in Boyne City this Friday.

The celebration will coincide with other activities in the downtown retail district including the Santa Parade and holiday open house at participating retailers.

The company will open at 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 23.

The northern Michigan outlet, located at 118 Water Street, is the company’s first offsite tasting room apart from their Grand Rapids distillery, cocktail bar and restaurant.

Visitors to the new Boyne City location will be able to sample Long Road’s line-up of handcrafted spirits, participate in special tasting events, and purchase merchandise to-go, including bottles of Long Road spirits, house-made ginger beer and simple syrups, and a selection of apparel and glassware.

“We can’t wait to officially welcome guests into our new tasting room,” says Kyle VanStrien, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “Our team has been hard at work to get everything ready over the past few months, and we’re excited to finally share not only what we’ve been able to build together in this new space, but also the world-class spirits we’re proud to craft right here in Michigan.”

On Friday, visitors to the Long Road Boyne City Tasting Room will be able to enjoy free samples of Long Road’s line-up of spirits, including vodka, gin, whiskies, liqueurs and more.

To learn more about the Long Road – Boyne City grand opening celebration, and to stay up to date on future special events at the location, visit fb.me/LongRoadBoyneCity.