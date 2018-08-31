Dealing with anger in Asperger’s relationship

“Dealing with Anger in an Asperger’s/Neurotypical Relationship” topic at meeting for neurotypical spouses Anger is a major …

“Dealing with Anger in an Asperger’s/Neurotypical Relationship” topic at meeting for neurotypical spouses

Anger is a major obstacle for people with Asperger’s Syndrome and their partners.

The partner with Asperger’s often struggles with managing emotions that agitate and frustrate them, so these feelings may come out as emotional outbursts or meltdowns.

For the neurotypical partner, anger often results from unmet expectations or misunderstandings.

On Tuesday Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m., the NW Michigan NT Support spouse group will discuss healthy ways to express anger, ways to deal with Asperger’s anger and consider a model for resolving conflict.

Each month in 2018, the spouse and partner group will discuss a theme chosen from the book Loving Someone with Asperger’s Syndrome by Cindy Ariel, PhD.

This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. It is peer-led and open to neurotypicals (NTs) in a relationship with an Asperger’s adult–diagnosed, undiagnosed, or self-diagnosed.

Additionally, every third Tuesday, a support group for parents and other family members meets to discuss the challenges of nurturing grown Asperger’s children.

The exact Traverse City location for both meetings is provided when the neurotypical family member joins NW Michigan NT Support at tinyurl.com/NWMichNTSupport or contacts Carol Danly at 231-313-8744 or nwmints@gmail.com before noon on the meeting day.