In The News
August 31, 2018 - Labor Day deals and fun facts
August 31, 2018 - Water abuse protest in Mackinaw City Sept. 1
August 31, 2018 - Dealing with anger in Asperger’s relationship
August 30, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis Aug. 22
August 30, 2018 - Boyne City Drag Races Sunday
August 30, 2018 - Michigan lifts traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend
August 30, 2018 - Sen. Peters questions sudden increases in federal spending
August 29, 2018 - Michigan Libertarians nominate candidates
August 29, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerks info
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Council rebuttal rebuttal
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Village Council should be repsected
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Clean up Village of Boyne Falls Council
August 29, 2018 - Boyne housing forum Wednesday Aug. 29
August 28, 2018 - New Leadership Charlevoix County Class
August 28, 2018 - More arguing than governing at Village of Boyne Falls Council meeting
August 28, 2018 - US-31 roadwork in Petoskey begins Sept. 4
August 28, 2018 - Mackinac Bridge Walk – what you need to know
August 28, 2018 - Humane Society flea market Saturday
August 28, 2018 - #470 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 29
August 25, 2018 - Movie Mondays at CTAC
Home / Events / Free / News / Dealing with anger in Asperger’s relationship

Dealing with anger in Asperger’s relationship

— August 31, 2018

“Dealing with Anger in an Asperger’s/Neurotypical Relationship” topic at meeting for neurotypical spouses

Anger is a major obstacle for people with Asperger’s Syndrome and their partners.

The partner with Asperger’s often struggles with managing emotions that agitate and frustrate them, so these feelings may come out as emotional outbursts or meltdowns.

For the neurotypical partner, anger often results from unmet expectations or misunderstandings.

On Tuesday Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m., the NW Michigan NT Support spouse group will discuss healthy ways to express anger, ways to deal with Asperger’s anger and consider a model for resolving conflict.

Each month in 2018, the spouse and partner group will discuss a theme chosen from the book Loving Someone with Asperger’s Syndrome by Cindy Ariel, PhD.

This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. It is peer-led and open to neurotypicals (NTs) in a relationship with an Asperger’s adult–diagnosed, undiagnosed, or self-diagnosed.

Additionally, every third Tuesday, a support group for parents and other family members meets to discuss the challenges of nurturing grown Asperger’s children.

The exact Traverse City location for both meetings is provided when the neurotypical family member joins NW Michigan NT Support at tinyurl.com/NWMichNTSupport or contacts Carol Danly at 231-313-8744 or nwmints@gmail.com before noon on the meeting day.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm
Friday
Thunderstorm
40%
Thunderstorm
Friday Night
Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday Night
Chance of a Thunderstorm
30%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  